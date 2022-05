SAN ANGELO, TX — A group of educators and parents vow to save Ambleside School of San Angelo, said Rebecca Ridge who is a science and math specialist for grades 6-12. She and others wanting to save the school have called for a meeting Today (Tuesday, May 10) at 5:30 p.m. at the school, 511 W. Harris Ave. Tomorrow, May 11, representatives of the the Ambleside Schools International will meet with parents and teachers at the school at 3:30 p.m. The board of directors sent an email to most parents announcing their intentions to close the school due to financial difficulties Monday. The San…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO