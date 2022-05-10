ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton Police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alton Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for the man they believe to be responsible for an attempted bank robbery the afternoon of May 2. Officers were called to...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Man sentenced to 26 years for armed robbery spree in metro east

ST. LOUIS – A man was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison for committing multiple robberies in the metro east. The US Department of Justice said Jalon Moore, 25, will serve “a three-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison.” He was also ordered to pay $132,961.74 in restitution to his victims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Women arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle

(Jefferson County) A female was arrested late Sunday night for being in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis County. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more details. The female pulled in to the Quick Trip in Eureka and that’s where an ambulance would pick up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Armed robbery investigated in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery in Godfrey. According to information provided by the department, the incident happened in the 5200 block of Godfrey Road Wednesday just after 6:30pm. The victim reported three people approached him and demanded money after displaying a handgun. We'll...
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Three sought in Godfrey armed robbery

GODFREY - An armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon in the 5200 block of Godfrey Road is under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Department. According to Capt. Brian Koberna, at about 6:33 p.m. the department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery.
GODFREY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
kfmo.com

Suspect Wanted After Tuesday Incident

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged burglary in Ste. Genevieve County. According to a press release by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, 47 year old Bobby Lee Stevens Jr., is wanted in connection with the alleged burglary in the 8500 block of Highway 32, Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival on Tuesday, deputies were told the alleged suspect, later identified as Stevens, had left the residence and headed south across Highway 32 and down a long driveway.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

Man accused of strangling household member

A Granite City man faces three felony charges by Madison County, as filed on Wednesday. Steven L. Stratton, 40, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery, both Class 2 felonies, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Local man charged with murdering Illinois deputy was known to local law enforcement

METRO EAST (KMOV) - A local man with a long criminal history is charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy in Illinois. Daylon Richardson is accused of hitting and killing Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist during a police chase about three-and-a-half hours north of St. Louis. That crash was on April 29th, and according to police, it is not Richardson’s first time leading cops on a high-stakes pursuit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made in Theft of Over $4,800 in Merchandise from Wal-Mart

A Union City man has been arrested for the reported theft of over $4,800 in merchandise from Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue. 72 year old Lindsey Keith Tays, of Mockingbird Drive, was taken into custody on May 7th on charges of theft of property over $1,000. Wal-Mart security officials told...
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcos Pulido
KMOV

Girl, 3, wounded in accidental shooting in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child was rushed to a local hospital after a Friday morning shooting in St. Louis County. Just past 8:15 a.m., police rushed to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Harriet Walk after a child was shot. Detectives learned the child, a 3-year-old girl. was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wgel.com

Sentenced In Fayette County For Attempted Murder

A Herrick man pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court earlier this month to a first degree attempted murder charge. Trevor McCammack, age 36, was sentenced to 26 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He receives credit for 953 days served in jail. The sentence includes six years in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Thursday, May 12

Morgan County  Jacksonville Police  ARRESTS, CITATIONS  • William H. Stephens, 62, of 420 S. West St. was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday on a battery charge. He was accused of grabbing the glasses from a woman's face and tackling her to the ground. • Kalie A. Gaines, 43, of 2408 Morgan-Cass County Line Road was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Oak Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Morgan County warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court on...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton woman charged with felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton woman was charged with felony DUI after a May 3 incident at SIUE. Jennifer J. Sawyer, 37, of Alton, was charged May 10 with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked/suspended, a Class 4 felony.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Busey Bank#Alton Police#Attempted Burglary
WCIA

Springfield Police recover gun, drugs after making arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said an arrest Monday night led them to recovering a gun, ammunition and several bags of cocaine. Officers said 34-year-old Edward Watson of Springfield did not pull over when they attempted to make a traffic stop and he subsequently crashed into another car. There were no injuries in that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man faces multiple charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man faces drug, weapons and auto theft charges after an incident Sunday. Keeton J. Main, 26, of Wood River, was charged May 9 with aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class 3 felonies.
WOOD RIVER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Man fatally shot, 3 others including baby hurt in ambush

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was shot to death and three others were injured — including an infant — in a brazen daytime ambush on a north St. Louis street, police said. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Kingshighway in the Mark Twain neighborhood, television station KMOV reported. Police called to the scene found a sport utility vehicle riddled with bullets and four people inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Charges allege Pennsylvania felon strangled girlfriend at Overland

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pennsylvania felon is facing domestic assault charges in north St. Louis County after strangling his girlfriend at a rental property in Overland. According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Ameal Jones assaulted his girlfriend on April 29 inside a short-term rental property in the 9400 block of Minerva Avenue. Police found the girlfriend with a swollen face with dried blood around her lips and face. A witness told investigators Jones strangled his girlfriend and punched her several times. The girlfriend told police Jones beat her more every time she called for help.
OVERLAND, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy