Dixon County, NE

Jose Fregoso Sentenced to 18 Years for Crimes Against Ten Children

 2 days ago

Yesterday, Judge Bryan C. Meismer sentenced Jose Fregoso in Dixon County District Court to 18 years for crimes against...

Four Arrested for Theft at Lincoln County Store

On May 9, 2022 Deputies received a report of a possible employee theft from Ozzie’s I-80 Convenience Store located at Interstate 80 and Highway 25 south of Sutherland, Nebraska. The owner of the property advised his business was closed early without his knowledge on Saturday May 7, 2022, as the employee said she was sick. The employee was identified as thirty-four year old Cassandra Simmons of Sutherland, NE. Upon internal investigation the owner noticed the bank deposit was short several thousand dollars for the week.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of a McCook Man

At 9:30 PM, May 11, 2022, the McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of West B Street and Highway 83 in McCook according to a social media post from the McCook Police Department. A Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Eugene Bailey, age 28, of McCook was traveling westbound on B Steet when it collided with a Ford F150 operated by Solio Rodriguez, age 52, of McCook. The vehicle operated by Rodriquez was traveling eastbound on B Street attempting to turn north onto Highway 83.
MCCOOK, NE
huskeradio.com

Alcohol Inspections Held in Hamilton, Merrick Counties

During the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, May 7, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Hamilton and Merrick Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #0043 under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. In total, 38 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 95%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts, DHHS Proclaim May as “Foster Care Month” in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Foster Care Month” during a morning ceremony at the State Capitol. He was joined by leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) and partner nonprofits supporting foster care in Nebraska. “Foster parents step into the gap when a child’s biological parents are unable to offer care,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Their selfless investment of time and energy makes a lasting impact on the youth in their care. I encourage Nebraskans to support foster parents in their communities, and I invite families to consider opening their home to a child in need of foster care.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln County Commissioner, Nebraska Legislature and NPPD Board of Directors Election Results

The final unofficial election results were released from the Lincoln County Courthouse late Tuesday Evening. A total of 23,760 ballots had been cast, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office reported 33.81% voter turnout in Lincoln County. The race for Lincoln County Commissioner District Two remained tightly contested, incumbent Kent Weems lead the way with 371 votes followed by David Huebner with 307 and Todd Roe with 208. The top vote getter will likely represent the office as a non republican party challenger has not entered the race.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Pillen Takes Lead in Nebraska Gubernatorial Race

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen took the lead Tuesday evening in the GOP Nebraska Gubernatorial Race claiming over 47,000 votes and garnering nearly 33% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. In Lincoln County, Pillen claimed 837 votes. Jumping into the second spot is AG Businessman Charles Herbster, receiving over 40,000 statewide votes garnering over 28% statewide. Herbster had received over 540 votes in Lincoln County. Falling into the third spot is State Senator Brett Lindstrom claimed just under 28% of the statewide vote including 448 in Lincoln County. The GOP Victor will face off against Democrat Carol Blood who was victorious against Roy Harris by a large margin. Elsewhere in the state, the race for GOP Attorney General has Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers garnering over 81,000 votes statewide including over 1,000 in Lincoln County. In Jon Murante’s re-election campaign for State Treasurer, the former Nebraska State Senator had claimed over 58% of the statewide votes elsewhere incumbent Secretary of State Bob Evnen claimed over 46% of the statewide vote in his re-election campaign as well. Lt. Governor Mike Foley had claimed over 70% of the statewide vote in the race for GOP Public Auditor as he runs for the office he held before serving as Governor Pete Ricketts running mate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
NE Congressman Adrian Smith Secures GOP Nomination

Longtime Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith had cruised to victory Tuesday evening in the state’s primary election. The third Congressional representative received over 77% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office garnering over 1,496 votes in Lincoln County alone. However, who Congressman Smith’s Democratic challenger will be still remained somewhat of a mystery late into Tuesday evening. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office had David Else receiving nearly 52% of the third district vote as Daniel Wik garnered over 48%. Additional Congressional results can be found with the link provided below:
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Lincoln County Residents Have Strong Early Leads in Political Races

First round of election results have a pair of Lincoln County residents leading early in their political races. Lincoln County’s David Gale had received the most votes in the first round of results released from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office in the race for NPPD Board of Directors. Gale has received over a thousand votes as of 8:50 PM Central, Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, fellow challenger Larry Linstrom had garnered 809 as incumbent Bill Hoyt had received 534 votes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
AUDIO: North Platte FNBO Nationals Coach Talks Upcoming Season

The North Platte FNBO Nationals Senior baseball program will kick off it’s season this coming week, May 17th with Ogallala in town and hopes are high to build on success from last year’s group that had success. The North Platte Senior’s team qualified for state and won several...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Allick, Rodriguez Named to U21 National Training Team

Twenty of the country’s top junior volleyball players – including Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick – have been selected for the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training Team. The team will train May 26-June 4 at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. Twelve players will be chosen to compete at the 2022 Women’s U21 Pan American Cup on June 5-13 in Mexico. Six players on the team return from the U18 National Team that took bronze at the 2021 FIVB World Championship in Mexico: outside hitter/middle blocker Bekka Allick, middle blocker Eloise Brandewie, outside hitter/libero Chloe Chicoine, outside hitter/opposite Devin Kahahawai, setter Alexis Stucky and outside hitter Mckenna Wucherer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
North Platte CRA to Review Plans for Twin Rivers Industrial Park and Devco Housing Plans

The City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority will meet this Friday morning at 9:00. The CRA is set to discuss and review plans for the Twin Rivers Industrial Park infrastructure and Devco Housing Redevelopment plans. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at North Platte City Hall, a live stream will be available on the City of North Platte’s Youtube page as well. A copy of the agenda can be found below:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Neely to Continue Volleyball Career at Peru State

North Platte Community College volleyball player Madison Neely has signed a letter of intent to play for Peru State College. She is the second NPCC volleyball player to transfer to Peru State. Neely’s teammate, Allie Schneider, announced her intentions in April. “I chose Peru because I knew I wasn’t ready to be done playing my favorite sport, and the [Peru] team was very welcoming when I visited,” Neely said. “They also have a pre-radiology program, which is the field I plan to pursue a career in. During my time here at North Platte, I have made many lifelong friendships and have had great opportunities academically and athletically. I have learned so much throughout my time here and am thankful for my coaches, teammates and the great instructors here in North Platte.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
1930s Style Dust Storms Roared Across Nebraska Thursday

A 1930s style dust storm roared through Nebraska Thursday afternoon, ushered by strong winds, limiting visibility, knocking down trees, causing damage and even forcing power outages. Damage can be seen in the picture below from the Wild West Arena:. Photo taken by NEBRASKALand Days Executive Director David Fudge. Major damage...
NEBRASKA STATE
C8, D7 & D8 District Track Results

Classes C and D held their District track meets yesterday, with state meet invites being set and some seasons coming to an end. The majority of the area’s schools competed in three districts, C8 in Southern Valley, D7 in Cambridge and D8 in Broken Bow. Full results from the meets are available below.
CAMBRIDGE, NE
St Pats to Host Husker QB Quarterback Camp

North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School will host a youth football camp hosted by Nebraska Football quarterback Matt Masker this summer. Saturday, June 11th at Knights of Columbus Field Masker will host the Masker Football Academy Youth Football Camp with two sessions, one for 2nd through 5th graders and another for sixth through eighth graders.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Plotnikov Signs to Continue Career at Hofstra University

German Plotnikov will trade his black and gold for the blue and gold of Hofstra University next season. The two-year starter was a staple in the Knights offense as his highlight style plays electrified crowds throughout the region. Plotnikov started every game for head coach Kevin O’Connor over the course of his career, amassing 977 career points which ranks him 17th all-time in North Platte Community College history in scoring. The second-year freshman finished his career totaling 183 rebounds, 133 assists, 66 steals and 23 blocks. Plotnikov earned a number of accolades during his Knights career including back-to-back Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Region IX First Team honors. His last and most prestigious accomplishment of his Knights career came when he was selected as an honorable mention all-american by the National Junior College Athletic Association at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Plotnikov finishes his career shooting 48.3 percent (335-693) from the field and 35.1 percent (54-154) from beyond the arc.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

