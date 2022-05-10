ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Central Sierra Snow Lab confirms above average snowfall this season. Here's why California is still in a drought

By Heather Waldman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the past two days, several waves of moisture have brought several inches of slushy snow to the highest peaks of the Sierra. According to a tweet posted Tuesday morning by UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab, the snow measuring site at Donner Summit has received more snow than average for...

Feather walker
2d ago

Always in draught, so they can raise rates , every other month, instead of water tanks, dams, cut off southern California. EID a joke

Mike
2d ago

The lower than expected levels of reservoirs fed by the Central Sierra Snow Pack were not helped by the repeated, and vastly arrogant, miscalculations of runoff by the DWR. Just last year alone they released an additional 700,000 AC FT of water, over the objections of every agency who had any stake in the water being released including, but not limited to, Army Corps of Engineers, Merced, Turlock, Modesto, and South San Joaquin Irrigation Districts, Hetch Hetchy (City of San Francisco), and many more, all of whom independently told DWR they had grossly miscalculated runoff again and all of whom independently calculated runoff to within a margin of error of less than 0.5%. Assemblyman Adam Gray has formally requested the State Auditor to look in to this, yet do you think KCRA or any other Sac based news station would report on this? Nope! Likely because this has Gavin Newsome written all over it!!!

