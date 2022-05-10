English Summaries

The scramble for Premier League survival appears to be a three-horse race between Leeds, Burnley and Everton after the latest round of fixtures.Watford and Norwich will play in the Sky Bet Championship next season and the final relegation place could all but be decided on Sunday if Leeds lose at home to Brighton and other results go against them.Here, the PA news agency looks at four clubs who are not yet mathematically safe.SouthamptonLimbering up for #LFC 💪#SaintsFC put in the work at Staplewood Campus: pic.twitter.com/3SutYzf3kS— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 13, 2022Position: 15th P: 36 Pts: 40 GD: -20Remaining games: Liverpool (h),...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO