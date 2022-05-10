ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

English Summaries

Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):. Aston Villa:...

swimswam.com

Swim England Reveals Commonwealth Games Roster Additions

Swim England has announced additions to its swimming and para swimming rosters for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, including speedster Lewis Burras. Archive photo via British Swimming. Swim England has announced additions to its swimming and Para swimming rosters for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Set for Birmingham beginning on Thursday, July...
The Independent

Ollie Watkins: West Ham ‘identify Aston Villa striker as primary summer target’

What the papers sayWest Ham’s search for a new striker has come to a close, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins earmarked as the club’s primary transfer target. The Guardian says West Ham boss David Moyes is desperate to bolster his squad up front, with the club willing to test Villa’s resolve over the 26-year-old when the transfer window opens. Watkins has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals for club and country.The Daily Mail reports Barcelona are interested in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Despite the 30-year-old recently being linked with Bayern Munich, the Mail, via Mundo Deportivo, says the 30-year-old is...
Douglas Luiz
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'will wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June to decide his Manchester City future' amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June before making a decision on his future. The 27-year-old has enjoyed yet another successful campaign, notching 17 goals and eight assists for Pep Guardiola's side as they edge towards another Premier League title.
CBS Sports

Wolves vs. Manchester City live score: Premier League title race updates as Man City try to fend off Liverpool

Manchester City will look to rebuild its lead atop the Premier League table with just three games to go as the favorites travel to Wolverhampton on Wednesday (3:15 p.m. ET kickoff). City are level with Liverpool on points following the Reds' 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday. A victory will see City with one hand on the trophy, while dropping points will put Jurgen Klopp's team firmly back in the race with six points up for grabs the rest of the way.
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The scramble for Premier League survival appears to be a three-horse race between Leeds, Burnley and Everton after the latest round of fixtures.Watford and Norwich will play in the Sky Bet Championship next season and the final relegation place could all but be decided on Sunday if Leeds lose at home to Brighton and other results go against them.Here, the PA news agency looks at four clubs who are not yet mathematically safe.SouthamptonLimbering up for #LFC 💪#SaintsFC put in the work at Staplewood Campus: pic.twitter.com/3SutYzf3kS— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 13, 2022Position: 15th P: 36 Pts: 40 GD: -20Remaining games: Liverpool (h),...
