Mom of 4 dies after Mother’s Day hit-and-run crash pins her between cars, NY cops say

A hit-and-run crash on Mother’s Day pinned a mom between two vehicles and resulted in her dying from her injuries a day later in New York City, police said.

The woman, who was a nurse, had four children , including a daughter who was there when police say a driver smashed into her parked SUV, pushing it into her mom in Queens, CBS New York reported.

Florence Ngwu, 49, died at a nearby hospital on Monday, May 9, after the crash caused “trauma to (her) body,” the New York Police Department said in a statement provided to McClatchy News on May 10.

The driver of a Ford pickup truck police say is responsible for the crash is on the loose as of May 10, according to the NYPD. The department’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

On May 8, Ngwu and two others tried approaching the driver of the truck, which police say was stolen, after watching them slam into another parked car multiple times , according to a video of the incident, PIX 11 reported. The video shows their attempts to get the driver’s attention.

Then, the driver slammed their truck into a parked Chevrolet Equinox, which neighbors told CBS New York belonged to Ngwu’s daughter, before driving off, the NYPD said. This pushed the Chevrolet into three people, including Ngwu, who was pinned between the vehicle and a parked Dodge Charger.

The stolen Ford was later found unoccupied, according to police.

Ngwu’s niece Nnenna B described her aunt as “a very caring, very loving woman” and a “wonderful mom,” in an interview with CBS New York. She said Ngwu had another daughter and two sons.

‘I can still hear her screaming.’ Mom kills her 3 kids on Mother’s Day, CA police say

72-year-old shot and killed when gun goes off while dog attacks her son, NC cops say

Child threw favorite toy from car. Dad is killed walking I-65 to find it, TN cops say

Child dies after driver slams head-on into family’s car carrying 4 kids, SC cops say