ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mom of 4 dies after Mother’s Day hit-and-run crash pins her between cars, NY cops say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A hit-and-run crash on Mother’s Day pinned a mom between two vehicles and resulted in her dying from her injuries a day later in New York City, police said.

The woman, who was a nurse, had four children , including a daughter who was there when police say a driver smashed into her parked SUV, pushing it into her mom in Queens, CBS New York reported.

Florence Ngwu, 49, died at a nearby hospital on Monday, May 9, after the crash caused “trauma to (her) body,” the New York Police Department said in a statement provided to McClatchy News on May 10.

The driver of a Ford pickup truck police say is responsible for the crash is on the loose as of May 10, according to the NYPD. The department’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

On May 8, Ngwu and two others tried approaching the driver of the truck, which police say was stolen, after watching them slam into another parked car multiple times , according to a video of the incident, PIX 11 reported. The video shows their attempts to get the driver’s attention.

Then, the driver slammed their truck into a parked Chevrolet Equinox, which neighbors told CBS New York belonged to Ngwu’s daughter, before driving off, the NYPD said. This pushed the Chevrolet into three people, including Ngwu, who was pinned between the vehicle and a parked Dodge Charger.

The stolen Ford was later found unoccupied, according to police.

Ngwu’s niece Nnenna B described her aunt as “a very caring, very loving woman” and a “wonderful mom,” in an interview with CBS New York. She said Ngwu had another daughter and two sons.

‘I can still hear her screaming.’ Mom kills her 3 kids on Mother’s Day, CA police say

72-year-old shot and killed when gun goes off while dog attacks her son, NC cops say

Child threw favorite toy from car. Dad is killed walking I-65 to find it, TN cops say

Child dies after driver slams head-on into family’s car carrying 4 kids, SC cops say

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Nypd#Traffic Accident#Mother S Day Hit#Cbs New York#Mcclatchy News#Chevrolet#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows alleged road rage driver ram a woman before repeatedly driving over her

A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.Union County prosecutors said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
2K+
Followers
754
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy