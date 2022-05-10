InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll shows Oz leading Pennsylvania's tight U.S. Senate race

New polling shows that incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is facing a tight reelection bid despite big-name Republicans such as Gov. Chris Sununu and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte staying out of the race.
Senate contender Dave McCormick is taking aim at former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz, marking a significant change of strategy for a man who previously courted Trump's support.
EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Barnette says the reason for her surge in the latest polls in the crowded, combative and extremely expensive Republican Senate primary in battleground Pennsylvania is simple. "We have simply ran a much better race than my opponents," the veteran and conservative political commentator said in an interview Wednesday...
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the breaking news that the body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered after trying to save illegal migrants from drowning. Governor Abbott reacted to the news that the body of a missing Texas National...
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
A Port Clinton man who built a national media profile by splaying President Donald Trump’s iconography across his 19,000 square-foot front yard won a congressional primary Tuesday. J.R. Majewski, an Air Force veteran who says he works in the nuclear industry, will face off against Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur,...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several prominent conservative groups are getting involved in Pennsylvania’s race for U.S. Senate and backing candidate Kathy Barnette as an alternative to Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The anti-tax Club for Growth endorsed Barnette on Wednesday and...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
