Michigan State

Financial amendment for MI lawmakers going to ballot

By Izzy Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Financial transparency may be a new requirement for Michigan lawmakers.

State Rep. Julie Alexander along with Michigan’s Legislature approved a plan that will make state government more open to Michiganders, by establishing financial transparency requirements for officials.

The amendment, proposed in House Joint Resolution R, will be up for voters to decide on during elections.

If the amendment is adopted, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and members of the Legislature will be required to share information regarding their finances.

The information that will be required to be shared includes assets, liabilities, sources of income, positions held with third-party organizations, gifts from lobbyists and certain active employment agreements.

Trust is improved when citizens know more about their elected officials. Financial transparency for the governor, legislators and other state officials can protect against conflicts of interest by holding elected officials accountable to the people for any personal stake they may have in public policy issues. Now, as they review this constitutional amendment, the people will decide the best path forward for our state government.”

State. Rep. Julie Alexander

The proposal received two-thirds support in both the House and Senate and will be placed on the November general election ballot.

WLNS

WLNS

