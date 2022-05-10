ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man found guilty of murdering 27-year-old woman at northeast El Paso party sentenced

By David Gonzalez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas – A man found guilty in the murder of a woman at a northeast El Paso Party could serve as many as 17 years in prison. Martriel Price was found guilty in...

El Paso man arrested for injuring 3-year-old chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas -- Police officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore was arrested after a video depicted Moore picking up a 3-year-old Chihuahua by the collar and striking her on the side of her body as she yelped in pain. The incident happened on the 100 block of S. Resler.
Man shot in Northeast El Paso, no arrests have been made

EL PASO, Texas – Police said one person was shot in Northeast El Paso Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 P.M. on the 4900 block of Guadalupe Drive. That's a neighborhood east of US 54 between Dyer and Diana. Dispatchers told ABC-7 the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said no The post Man shot in Northeast El Paso, no arrests have been made appeared first on KVIA.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northeast El Paso Thursday night, according to the El Paso Department. The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Guadalupe Drive near Mt Baldy Drive, according to an El Paso...
Body found in Central El Paso identified

UPDATE (05/13): El Paso police have identified the man whose body was found Thursday. Police say the man was 67-year-old Salvador Jaime Gonzalez of Central El Paso. Police say Gonzalez's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play, but the investigation continues.
1 dead after shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Edwards Street, just after 4:30 p.m. on May 11 about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. They found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Rodriguez was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center before […]
ESCAPED INMATE HAS VIOLENT HISTORY

Lopez is serving a life sentence for a 2005 capital murder in Hidalgo County and a 2004 attempted murder in Webb County. According to court records, Lopez was found guilty in February 2006 of killing Jose Guadalupe Ramirez, 37. On March 23, 2005, police at the time said Ramirez was kidnapped from his home by two men. Lopez then killed Ramirez with a pickaxe. Lopez was identified as one of the suspects by one of the victim’s relatives. After his arrest, Lopez directed police to the location where Ramirez’s body was buried. He also told police he was ordered to kill Lopez by a drug cartel because Ramirez owed them drug money. Lopez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He was imprisoned at the Alfred Hughes TDCJ unit in Gatesville, Texas.
Detectives investigate discovery of body in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the discovery of a body downtown. Police were called out to El Paso Street and Father Rahm just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they discovered a body. Police...
El Paso man indicted for human smuggling in Taylor county

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — An El Paso man has been indicted on smuggling charges in the Taylor County Grand Jury today. According to court documents, Abel Ambriz was pulled over in Taylor County back on September 30th, 2021, because the vehicle he was driving had no insurance. Five passengers were with Ambriz at the time and when the officer asked for their IDs, Ambriz stated that their credentials were in Dallas. Another officer responded to the scene and confirmed that all passengers were over the age of 18, and in Texas illegally.
Albuquerque man charged with bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man had a preliminary hearing for charges related to a bank robbery that happened earlier this month. Uriah Davis, 40, appeared in federal court Wednesday and was charged with the May 2 robbery of a Wells Fargo bank. A criminal complaint states Davis allegedly entered the bank on Central Avenue […]
UPDATE: Man Kills Himself At Pharr Gun Range

UPDATE: Pharr police continue to look into the circumstances surrounding a suicide at the Point Blank shooting range Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man walked in to the business during the noon hour and rented a 9 millimeter pistol. They say he fired a few shots at the targets and then intentionally turned the gun on himself.
Police release name of man found dead near sports park

Brownsville police have released the identification of a man whose body was found near the Brownsville Toyota dealership this weekend on Sports Park Boulevard. The man has been identified as 59-year-old Hector Cerda, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, Thursday afternoon. Employees at the car dealership...
Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A complaint to the Laredo Police Department regarding an on-duty police officer results in criminal charges. Forty-nine-year-old Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer turned himself into authorities on May 11 and was charged with official oppression. The charges stem from a complaint that was made...
