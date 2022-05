Temperatures soared into the 80s again Tuesday across Michiana, forcing many to turn on the air-conditioning for the first time this year. While thermometers hitting 80 in May isn't that unusual, a five or six day stretch of 80-degree highs this early in the year is quite rare. In fact, if temperatures eclipse 80 degrees until Saturday (as is forecast), it would be the earliest 6 day stretch of 80-degree heat in more than 85 years! May 2022 would be in the company of the heart of the Dust Bowl (1934 and 1936, to be more exact).

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO