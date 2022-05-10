ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Interview: Lincoln County Commissioners Weems and Bruns Recap Weekly Meeting

 2 days ago

Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Chris Bruns and Commissioner Kent Weems...

huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Residents Have Strong Early Leads in Political Races

First round of election results have a pair of Lincoln County residents leading early in their political races. Lincoln County’s David Gale had received the most votes in the first round of results released from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office in the race for NPPD Board of Directors. Gale has received over a thousand votes as of 8:50 PM Central, Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, fellow challenger Larry Linstrom had garnered 809 as incumbent Bill Hoyt had received 534 votes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Alcohol Inspections Held in Hamilton, Merrick Counties

During the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, May 7, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Hamilton and Merrick Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #0043 under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. In total, 38 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 95%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

NE Congressman Adrian Smith Secures GOP Nomination

Longtime Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith had cruised to victory Tuesday evening in the state’s primary election. The third Congressional representative received over 77% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office garnering over 1,496 votes in Lincoln County alone. However, who Congressman Smith’s Democratic challenger will be still remained somewhat of a mystery late into Tuesday evening. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office had David Else receiving nearly 52% of the third district vote as Daniel Wik garnered over 48%. Additional Congressional results can be found with the link provided below:
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Lincoln County, NE
Lincoln County, NE
Lincoln, NE
huskeradio.com

A Political Emphasis on Education Like Never Before

North Platte’s Elizabeth Tegtmeier has a strong lead in the race for State Board of Education, receiving over 30,000 votes according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office claiming over 62% of the statewide vote and garnering more than 5,000 votes in Lincoln County. Incumbent Robin Stevens has received 10,694 statewide votes and Pat Moore had garnered 9,055 votes with the top two vote getters advancing. In other education related races, Gothenburg Senator Matt Williams has received over 22,000 statewide votes in the race to represent Western Nebraska on the University Board of Regent. Kathy Wilmot meanwhile received 20,128 votes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts, DHHS Proclaim May as “Foster Care Month” in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Foster Care Month” during a morning ceremony at the State Capitol. He was joined by leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) and partner nonprofits supporting foster care in Nebraska. “Foster parents step into the gap when a child’s biological parents are unable to offer care,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Their selfless investment of time and energy makes a lasting impact on the youth in their care. I encourage Nebraskans to support foster parents in their communities, and I invite families to consider opening their home to a child in need of foster care.”
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

AUDIO: North Platte FNBO Nationals Coach Talks Upcoming Season

The North Platte FNBO Nationals Senior baseball program will kick off it’s season this coming week, May 17th with Ogallala in town and hopes are high to build on success from last year’s group that had success. The North Platte Senior’s team qualified for state and won several...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Four Arrested for Theft at Lincoln County Store

On May 9, 2022 Deputies received a report of a possible employee theft from Ozzie’s I-80 Convenience Store located at Interstate 80 and Highway 25 south of Sutherland, Nebraska. The owner of the property advised his business was closed early without his knowledge on Saturday May 7, 2022, as the employee said she was sick. The employee was identified as thirty-four year old Cassandra Simmons of Sutherland, NE. Upon internal investigation the owner noticed the bank deposit was short several thousand dollars for the week.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

C8, D7 & D8 District Track Results

Classes C and D held their District track meets yesterday, with state meet invites being set and some seasons coming to an end. The majority of the area’s schools competed in three districts, C8 in Southern Valley, D7 in Cambridge and D8 in Broken Bow. Full results from the meets are available below.
CAMBRIDGE, NE
huskeradio.com

1930s Style Dust Storms Roared Across Nebraska Thursday

A 1930s style dust storm roared through Nebraska Thursday afternoon, ushered by strong winds, limiting visibility, knocking down trees, causing damage and even forcing power outages. Damage can be seen in the picture below from the Wild West Arena:. Photo taken by NEBRASKALand Days Executive Director David Fudge. Major damage...
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Neely to Continue Volleyball Career at Peru State

North Platte Community College volleyball player Madison Neely has signed a letter of intent to play for Peru State College. She is the second NPCC volleyball player to transfer to Peru State. Neely’s teammate, Allie Schneider, announced her intentions in April. “I chose Peru because I knew I wasn’t ready to be done playing my favorite sport, and the [Peru] team was very welcoming when I visited,” Neely said. “They also have a pre-radiology program, which is the field I plan to pursue a career in. During my time here at North Platte, I have made many lifelong friendships and have had great opportunities academically and athletically. I have learned so much throughout my time here and am thankful for my coaches, teammates and the great instructors here in North Platte.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Jose Fregoso Sentenced to 18 Years for Crimes Against Ten Children

Yesterday, Judge Bryan C. Meismer sentenced Jose Fregoso in Dixon County District Court to 18 years for crimes against ten children according to a press release from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office . Fregoso pled no contest to three counts of Possession of Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct, five counts of Child Abuse, and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child in the Third Degree. The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, and the Dixon County Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Allick, Rodriguez Named to U21 National Training Team

Twenty of the country’s top junior volleyball players – including Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick – have been selected for the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training Team. The team will train May 26-June 4 at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. Twelve players will be chosen to compete at the 2022 Women’s U21 Pan American Cup on June 5-13 in Mexico. Six players on the team return from the U18 National Team that took bronze at the 2021 FIVB World Championship in Mexico: outside hitter/middle blocker Bekka Allick, middle blocker Eloise Brandewie, outside hitter/libero Chloe Chicoine, outside hitter/opposite Devin Kahahawai, setter Alexis Stucky and outside hitter Mckenna Wucherer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
huskeradio.com

St Pats to Host Husker QB Quarterback Camp

North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School will host a youth football camp hosted by Nebraska Football quarterback Matt Masker this summer. Saturday, June 11th at Knights of Columbus Field Masker will host the Masker Football Academy Youth Football Camp with two sessions, one for 2nd through 5th graders and another for sixth through eighth graders.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Eight Huskers Honored By the Big Ten

Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league. Bredwell is the first...
LINCOLN, NE
huskeradio.com

NPCC Softball Players Earn All-Region Honors

Three members of the North Platte Community College softball team have been recognized with postseason awards. Elena Montoya, of Denver, Colo.; Kelsey Woodhouse, of Duchesne, Utah and Taelyn Dakamas, of Wailua, Hawaii, were named to the All-Region IX Team. Additionally, Montoya was selected as the Region IX Offensive Player of the Year. The recognitions were voted on by Division II Region IX coaches. “These young ladies earned the awards through their commitment and buy-in to the program from day one,” said NPCC head women’s softball coach Janelle Higgins. “They not only were dedicated on the field, but off the field and in the classroom as well. I’m very proud of all three of them and am excited for them to be back next year to lead us.” Montoya ended the season fifth in the nation for stolen bases with 44. She posted a batting average of .464, 58 hits, 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 runs batted in. Montoya also tallied 80 putouts and 44 assists while posting a fielding percentage of .867. Woodhouse tallied seven doubles, one triple and one home run in 125 plate appearances this season. Her .464 batting average was the second highest on the team, while also accounting for 28 runs and 16 total RBIs. Additionally, Woodhouse had 62 putouts and a perfect fielding percentage during the 2022 season. Dakamas added 24 runs, 43 hits and nine doubles in her 114 plate appearances. Her .377 batting average contributed to her 31 total RBIs while, defensively, her 35 putouts and 39 assists helped the Knights limit opponent baserunners over the course of the season.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Huskers Advance to Semifinals at Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team (38-14) advanced to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after claiming a 3-1 victory over Penn State (32-22). Courtney Wallace (16-6) pitched the complete game for the Huskers and earned the win. Wallace held the Nittany Lions to three hits while striking out four. Bailey Parshall (22-9) recorded the loss for PSU. Parshall pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. A three-run fifth inning lifted the Huskers into the lead after Penn State went ahead in the second with one run. Ava Bredwell, who came in as a pinch hitter, sparked the Nebraska offense while Billie Andrews added a two-run double. Mya Felder added a double in the inning while she finished 2-for-3 on the day.
LINCOLN, NE
huskeradio.com

Plotnikov Signs to Continue Career at Hofstra University

German Plotnikov will trade his black and gold for the blue and gold of Hofstra University next season. The two-year starter was a staple in the Knights offense as his highlight style plays electrified crowds throughout the region. Plotnikov started every game for head coach Kevin O’Connor over the course of his career, amassing 977 career points which ranks him 17th all-time in North Platte Community College history in scoring. The second-year freshman finished his career totaling 183 rebounds, 133 assists, 66 steals and 23 blocks. Plotnikov earned a number of accolades during his Knights career including back-to-back Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Region IX First Team honors. His last and most prestigious accomplishment of his Knights career came when he was selected as an honorable mention all-american by the National Junior College Athletic Association at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Plotnikov finishes his career shooting 48.3 percent (335-693) from the field and 35.1 percent (54-154) from beyond the arc.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

