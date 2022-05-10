ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

2022 High Performance Health Conference in Sarasota, FL

Tampa Bay News Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Florida — Tracy Gapin, MD, FACS will be speaking at the 2022 High Performance Health Conference. The conference is scheduled for June 10-12, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Registration deadline is June 2, 2022 — REGISTER TODAY. The event will feature interactive presentations by industry...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

