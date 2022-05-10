Edward Velazquez, age 61 of Cornelia

It’s hard to sum up a life in just a few words, and I was never good at stopping at a few words. I was born Nov 29, 1986 and left this earth on April 27, 2022. father Brian Quigley of Roswell, GA, mother Linda Moringello of Dahlonega, GA, and step-mother Nancy Shea-Quigley of Roswell GA, and sisters Sloan Quigley of Abbeville, SC and Eloise Quigley of Roswell, GA, Uncle Mike and Aunt Barbara of GA, Uncle Joe and Aunt Lauri of CO, Uncle Chip and Aunt Elissa of NY, Uncle Vinnie and Aunt Kathy of TN, Uncle Anthony and Aunt Kathy of FL, Aunt Stacey, Cousins Kaitlin, Chris, Mike, Olivia, Ava, Cameron, Reese, Rory, Franchesca, Dylan and Olivia along with the love of more family and friends than I realized.
Comments / 0