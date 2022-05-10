ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

Edward Velazquez, age 61 of Cornelia

 2 days ago

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of...

Karen Ann Randolph, age 62, of Dahlonega

Karen Ann Randolph, age 62, of Dahlonega passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Karen was born in Hiawassee on July 12, 1959, to the late Oscar and Mary Randolph. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Shirley Richardson. Karen was the kindest soul you might ever meet. She was always willing to give to and help anyone she could. Karen loved to laugh and she was just fun to be with.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Ellen Machen Holmes Irvin

Funeral services for Ellen Machen Holmes Irvin will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Chip Cranford and Rev. David Stancil officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. Ellen went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Mr. Tommy Lee Free, Age 75 Alto

Mr. Tommy Lee Free, age 75, of Alto, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Mr. Free was born January 29, 1947 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Henry Clyde Free and Ethel P. Free Luthi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shannon Lee Free; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Mary Free; and brother, Crawford Free; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Odell and Zine Bell Wade; sister-in-law, Linda Pritchett. Mr. Free was of the Baptist Faith. Tommy was a volunteer fireman for the City of Cornelia for many years. He was retired from the Housing Authority with 25 years of service. Tommy loved all things that involved racing and was the Crew Chief for A&F Motor Sports for car # 14A.
ALTO, GA
Ryan William Quigley, age 35, of Dahlonega

It’s hard to sum up a life in just a few words, and I was never good at stopping at a few words. I was born Nov 29, 1986 and left this earth on April 27, 2022. father Brian Quigley of Roswell, GA, mother Linda Moringello of Dahlonega, GA, and step-mother Nancy Shea-Quigley of Roswell GA, and sisters Sloan Quigley of Abbeville, SC and Eloise Quigley of Roswell, GA, Uncle Mike and Aunt Barbara of GA, Uncle Joe and Aunt Lauri of CO, Uncle Chip and Aunt Elissa of NY, Uncle Vinnie and Aunt Kathy of TN, Uncle Anthony and Aunt Kathy of FL, Aunt Stacey, Cousins Kaitlin, Chris, Mike, Olivia, Ava, Cameron, Reese, Rory, Franchesca, Dylan and Olivia along with the love of more family and friends than I realized.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Willaim Keith Mahler, Age 80 Sautee

William Keith Mahler departed us on May 8, 2022 after a long brave fight with cancer. Keith was born in Manhattan, New York but lived most of his life in New Jersey before. finally settling in Skylake, Sautee, Georgia. Keith was predeceased by his parents Sally & Gustave. He is...
Linda H. Walker, age 78, of Murrayville

Mrs. Linda H. Walker, age 78, of Murrayville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was born on February 19, 1944, in Austell, Georgia, to the late Paul Hill and the late Mamie Lee Hill. She was a longtime resident of the Dahlonega area, where she had lived for the past 39 years. Everyone who knew her loved her and called her “Nanny.” She loved her grandchildren, both biological and all the ones she had “adopted.” She worked many years as a server at the Huddle House.
MURRAYVILLE, GA
Aislin Gabriella Rita Morgan, age 21, of Lexington, Tennessee

Aislin Gabriella Rita Morgan, age 21, of Lexington, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Ms. Morgan was born on March 11, 2001, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, to Carla McQueen and Bryan Dawson. Aislin worked as a server in the restaurant industry. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and attended White County schools. Aislin was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Carl Calfee.
LEXINGTON, TN
Vacant home caught fire in Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at a vacant home. The fire happened at 1650 East Broad Street. Video surveillance captured flames and smoke coming from the side and front of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Authorities said there may...
ATHENS, GA
Oconee woman donates kidney to her father

As Leta Brooks, owner of Watkinsville’s Status Market and Design, sat watching her father hooked up to a dialysis machine, her heart broke for him. But Brooks knew from her early 20s that it was her destiny to donate an organ. “When you have a call for something in...
OCONEE, GA
Former Manager in Winder gets top post in Cleveland

A former Barrow County Manager will serve the same role in White County: Michael Renshaw has been named by White County Commissioners as the sole finalist for the job. Mike Renshaw has over 29 years of experience in local government leadership and management and, as a result of his commitment to his profession and high ethical standards, he is a Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association. His experience as a county manager spans over 10 years, having previously served in that role for Barrow County, Georgia and the County of Camden, North Carolina. A proud veteran of the United States Navy and Persian Gulf War, Mike returned to school following his honorable discharge and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Master of Public Administration degree at Arizona State University. Mike and his wife Judy are the proud parents of five children and eight grandchildren. They are active members of their church and enjoy spending time exploring state parks and recreating in the outdoors.
WINDER, GA
GSP copter pilot finds missing child in Walton Co

A helicopter pilot with the Georgia State Patrol is getting the credit for finding a 4 year-old girl who went missing in woods in Walton County. State Patrol Corporal David Staniszewski found the boy after a low-altitude search near two ponds and a creek bed in Walton County. He was safe and reunited with her family.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Cleveland PD Receives Bulletproof Vests

(Cleveland)- All Cleveland Police Department officers now have new bulletproof vests thanks in part from a donation made by the Fraternal Order of Police/Georgia Mountains Lodge. During Monday’s Cleveland City Council Meeting Michael Palmer, President of the North Georgia Mountains Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police presented Cleveland Police...
CLEVELAND, GA
Fatal Car Crash Investigation Continues in Northwest Georgia

Floyd County Police say that the investigation into an accident which took the life of a Chattooga County woman last month is still on-going. The head-on collision near Georgia 40 in Rome on April 22nd resulted in the death of 63 year old Louann Bean Loggins of Summerville. Police said that Loggins was struck head-on by a car that crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 27.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Breaking: Woman airlifted to trauma center Wednesday after being kicked by horse

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 11, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is reporting that a woman was airlifted to a trauma center on Wednesday afternoon after being kicked by a horse. “At 6:52 p.m. units from WCFR responded to Knox Chapel Road near Social Circle for a female victim with head trauma after being kicked by a horse,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “The victim was airlifted to a trauma center.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Lula bull goring incident leaves unnamed victim hospitalized

A man was hospitalized with unspecified injuries after being impaled by a bull in northern Hall County on Wednesday. Christie Grice, EMS Division Chief with Hall County Fire Rescue, says personnel were called to the scene on Skitts Mountain Road in Lula just after 4:00 p.m.. "The bull was secured,...
HALL COUNTY, GA

