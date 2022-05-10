The Best Cocktail Glasses for Aperitivo Season (and Beyond)

NOIR New Moon, a Sparkling Rosé produced using the Méthode Traditionnelle technique, will be offered exclusively as a dynamically priced token, $NOIR, and limited to just 777 bottles (777 tokens) $NOIR token is the first phygital wine token ever created and sets new standards for collectible wine trading When a $NOIR holder wants to redeem their token for a physical bottle, the token is burned, thus reducing the total number of $NOIR in circulation Combining wine purchasing via a redeemable token and NFT creates verifiable on-chain proof of its authenticity and ownership Update: The INO has sold out! In anticipation of the $NOIR launch, beginning on December 18th, NOIR will conduct an Initial $NOIR Offering, or INO In the future full launch, you will be able to buy, sell, or redeem $NOIR through noir.digital, and $NOIR will be fully tradable on polkaswap.io We are proud to build our new project on the SORA Network and be amongst the first to utilize the innovative technology and expansive possibilities that SORA offers its community.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO