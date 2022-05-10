ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, AR

Largest diamonds ever found at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

By Adam Roberts, DMM
KHBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Ark. — The Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 11

Related
THV11

Here are some ways you can enjoy the Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For being a landlocked state Arkansans are pretty blessed with several options to be on the water. We can take the boat on Lake Hamilton, float the Buffalo River, and so much more. But what about the biggest of them all? The Arkansas River. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, AR
Lifestyle
City
Murfreesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Greater Hot Springs Emilee Webb

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Greater Hot Springs is Emilee Webb. This is her first time to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is a sophomore majoring in English and Political Science. She is a native of Poyen. At Miss Arkansas, she will do a tap dance to "Soul Man." Her social impact initiative is "Foster the Future."
HOT SPRINGS, AR
aymag.com

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: May 12-15

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Thursday, May 12. What: Stranger Things L80’s Night.
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

New Food Truck Court Open for Business in Northwest Arkansas

Food truck season has officially taken off for the summer season, and in Northwest Arkansas, food trucks can be found parked from Bentonville to Fayetteville and towns in between. While food truck courts are not a new concept for any city in NWA, The Boardwalk, the region’s newest food truck stop, is now up and running at 3445 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#The Ten
lakeexpo.com

Construction Begins On Aldi's New Lake Of The Ozarks Store

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a welcome update for many Lake of the Ozarks residents, construction on the Lake Ozark Aldi has finally begun. For members of the Lake of the Ozarks community, it's been a long time coming. After the 2018 announcement that the discount grocery chain would be coming to Eagles Landing, in 2019 the city said the development plans had ground to a halt. But finally, after long last, concrete things are happening...
LAKE OZARK, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
5NEWS

New 7Brew location to open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — River Valley residents will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix after 7Brew opens a new location in Fort Smith. The City’s Board of Zoning Adjustment just approved a variance paving the way for 7 Brew Coffee to open in the Sam’s Club parking lot at 7720 Rogers Avenue.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Missouri man dies during Buffalo River hike

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with a group near a rock formation known as the Eye of the Needle when he fell 20 feet to his death. Brad was described as an avid hiker by his brother. "That's just Brad's his personality, he sees someone with a need, he wants to do something to help him." David Thomas said.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Cosmic Cavern in Berryville, Arkansas

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Those who visit or live in the Ozarks and are looking for a taste of adventure can find it at Cosmic Cavern in Berryville, Arkansas. It’s one of the stops on our Daybreak on the Road tour, happening throughout May. Steve Falkowski is the Senior Tour Guide at Cosmic Cavern. He said […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Man hiking at Arkansas’ Buffalo National River dies in fall

JASPER, Ark. (AP) — The National Park Service says a 46-year-old Missouri man died after falling about 20 feet while hiking at the Buffalo National River in Arkansas. Park service officials say Brad Lee Thomas of Springfield was hiking with a group on Saturday in an underdeveloped wilderness area when he fell in the Indian Creek drainage. The park service says witnesses conducted CPR and rendered aid until rangers and first responders arrived. The park service says the officials then continued lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy