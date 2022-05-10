2 more arrested for Jackson Heights burglary, victim speaks out

UPDATE (10:35 p.m. May 10) — WKRG News 5 exclusively spoke to one of the victims who said almost a week later, she’s still shaken up.

The victim said that although the suspects have been arrested, she no longer feels safe in her own home. The victim explained to us how the burglary unfolded.

“I looked out my bedroom door and in my dad’s bedroom there’s like this tall guy with a red ski-masked hunched over in front of my dad’s tv just kind of tearing up stuff like looking through stuff,” said the victim.

It was just a normal Wednesday evening, last week for a family who live in Jackson Heights. That was until three people kicked their door in, at 6 p.m.

“Coming from our living room was a shorter male he started walking toward me,” said the victim. “As the shorter guy started walking toward me the bigger guy all of a sudden grabbed me by my neck and had me against the wall and the shorter guy was telling me you need to calm down, we don’t need to hurt you.”

The victim said her parents were on the opposite side of the house when the suspects broke into their home.

“I was the only person in the front of the house when the guys were in there, my dad was in the shower, and my mom was in her room.”

Mobile Police arrested a 17-year-old girl they believe was one of the suspects, on the same day May 4. The other two suspects, a 16-year-old boy and Jaylen Sawyer, 18, were arrested Wednesday, May 10.

The victim said she’s still nervous to be in a home she’s lived in for years.

“I feel a lot safer but still a little anxious because you don’t know if it was gang-related or just kids being dumb breaking into a house,” said the victim. “So I mean you don’t really know if there are others.”

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police arrested two more people for a burglary that happened Wednesday, May 4 at Jackson Heights .

Jaylen Sawyer, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for burglarizing a home at Jackson heights, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The pair was taken into custody May 10 and Sawyer was charged with Burglary 1st degree.

Officers were called to a home at Byron Avenue East at 6 p.m. A resident called police while the burglars were inside the home. One of the burglars grabbed another resident by the neck and threw her to the floor, according to Mobile Police.

The burglars fled the home once officers arrived. In addition to the two arrested, A 17-year-old girl was taken into custody May 4 after she was found by officers who searched the neighborhood.

