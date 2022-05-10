Texas mom has to drive an hour to find baby formula

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Baby formula is becoming harder to find in North Texas and across the country, and the shortage is only expected to get worse.Families are driving to multiple stores and pharmacies a day to try to get the baby formula they need, only to be met with empty shelves. Retailers like Target, CVS and Walgreens are starting to limit the amount of formula people can buy at one time.Getting those precious cans has become a full-time job for many desperate parents."It just shouldn't be this hard," said Sydney Moseley, a Wise County mom with nine-month-old twin boys....

