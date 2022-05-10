The Idaho Writers Guild lends a helping hand to aspiring writers

The City Club hosted an informative panel discussion with local experts and loan recipients on the impact of loans beyond the recipients and support beyond the actual loan. Economic Opportunity (EO) by the non-profit organization Jannus is a program with a mission to empower the underserved to achieve economic mobility through individualized services and support. The discussion explored microfinance and its impact on individuals, families, and communities like ours as well as the the challenges of microfinancing and what it takes to operate a program like EO, including costs, public support, and strategic partnerships. In 2021, EO was awarded the Open for Business Grant by Wells Fargo to help build the capacity needed for providing technical assistance to small businesses, a critical component to client success.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO