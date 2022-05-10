ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Idaho Writers Guild lends a helping hand to aspiring writers

boisestatepublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever wanted to write the next great novel or just get that story you wrote published, support from other writers...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Why The Nampa School Board Made the Right Move Booting Books

The recent 3-2 vote by the Nampa School Board to ban 22 books forever has caused many reactions. Social media has condemned the 'censorship' of the selected material. But doesn't a community have the right to enforce its own community standards?. Conservatives have complained about the erosion of morals, values,...
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho CAFE project gets boost from Chobani

Fundraising for a large research dairy farm planned in the Magic Valley got a boost Wednesday. The Idaho CAFE project, or the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, has been in the works for more than a decade. It’s led by the University of Idaho and includes a...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Famous Idaho Castle Giving Away Unique Wedding Opportunity

It might be the most "last minute" thing that a local couple will do in their entire lives--but it could very well be worth it. Are you familiar with the Kuna Castle that is an icon in the Treasure Valley? Well, the good folks out at The Castle Gardens are looking to select one couple for a very "unconventional" kind of opportunity.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
boisestatepublicradio.org

A voters' guide for Idaho's upcoming Primary Election

With Idaho's primary only five days away, it sure would be nice if there was a place where you could find out where to vote, if you’re registered to vote, who your candidates are and maybe a bio of each person running for office. It turns out there is...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise State Public Radio wins two regional Murrow Awards

Boise State Public Radio has been honored with two 2022 Regional Murrow Awards. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the winners on Tuesday. Reporter Rachel Cohen won the Feature Reporting category for her story on a Boise nurse who wrote a poem after a particularly taxing night on what health care workers are going through.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bank of Idaho announces deal to purchase five branches, expand service into Eastern Washington

IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guild#The Idaho Writers Guild#Idaho Matters#Boise Books
MIX 106

We Can’t Believe This Pick For Idaho’s Signature Dish

The perception that outsiders have of Idaho is truly a marvelous thing. You’ve got people who think we’re in the Midwest, you’ve got others who think it snows here every single day, and then you’ve got the prototypical perspective that Idaho is everything potato. This brings us to the “special report” about Idaho’s signature dish from the folks at 247WallSt.com.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Here’s a different view, Boise: Go climb a tree ... but with some help

Climbing a tree is a natural instinct if you’re, say, 7- or 8-years old … or possibly an arborist. But Canopy Watch, a Boise-based nonprofit which promotes “the power of trees,” wants to get more of us aloft. And while the view is breathtaking, their mission is much greater.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

City Club of Boise - Micro-lending for Immigrants in the Treasure Valley

The City Club hosted an informative panel discussion with local experts and loan recipients on the impact of loans beyond the recipients and support beyond the actual loan. Economic Opportunity (EO) by the non-profit organization Jannus is a program with a mission to empower the underserved to achieve economic mobility through individualized services and support. The discussion explored microfinance and its impact on individuals, families, and communities like ours as well as the the challenges of microfinancing and what it takes to operate a program like EO, including costs, public support, and strategic partnerships. In 2021, EO was awarded the Open for Business Grant by Wells Fargo to help build the capacity needed for providing technical assistance to small businesses, a critical component to client success.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Capitol riot prosecutors ask for 2 months for Idaho woman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to serve community service in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

I Would Consider a Tesla Tiny House in Idaho

The median home in Boise is priced at 600,000 dollars. Fortune calls the city the most overheated housing market in America. Here in the Magic Valley things are only slightly better for interested buyers. While I would enjoy living in a 3,000-square-foot house, I can get by with a considerably smaller space. One of my coworkers recently wrote about tiny homes. Almost at the very same time, I saw a story about Tesla manufacturing tiny homes for as little as 10,000 dollars.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Shroom Hunters Can Now Forage A Tasty Fungal Favorite

Wild mushroom season is underway in Idaho. One species, in particular, is a fan favorite across the Gem State and might even be growing somewhere on your property. Mushrooms are one of those types of edibles that people either love or hate. My front yard in Twin Falls gets an enormous amount of wild shrooms between April and October, but none I would consider eating. Foraging time has begun for one type of subterranean fungal intruder that many consider the tastiest of all regionally.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy