The circus is coming to town, and everyone is invited to come to Portage to see the defying stunts, comedy acts, and other talents on display at Cirque Italia!. The Cirque Italia encompasses an epic adventure pirate theme that has never been seen before in the circus arts. As a contemporary circus, Cirque Italia Silver Unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. The "pirate-themed" atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts, will give audiences an action-packed show, filled with excitement and fun.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO