The May 3 meeting of the Poteet City Council was a long one with several community members speaking about different issues. Candace Perez thanked Police Chief Bruce Hickman for taking care of issues in her neighborhood. After having left two messages at City Hall and not receiving an answer until a week later, she appreciated his quick response once the matter was brought to his attention. She asked everyone to remember, when voting, those council members who were there when needed. Morris Cauley addressed the condition of the city and how little it would cost to make it look better by adding flags and flowers. Making use of the old buildings to make the downtown look alive would be a big shot in the arm for Poteet.

POTEET, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO