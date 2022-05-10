ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Advocacy Group Calls for Additional COVID Relief Funding for Michigan’s Assisted-Living Homes

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

This week is “Senior Action Week” in Michigan, and Wednesday is Older Michiganians Day. It’s a time that’s devoted to advocating for the state’s elderly population. One advocacy group is also calling for federal action to help Michigan’s senior care facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBV9y_0fZXqBRb00

The Michigan Assisted Living Association, or MALA, is calling on Congress for $30 billion in targeted funding, to help senior living and assisted living providers. MALA Director of Quality Assurance and Education Brenda Roberts says, “Assisted living providers have not adequately been recognized for all the hard work that they did during the pandemic and the huge costs that they had related to it.”

MALA says that’s the industry experienced $30 billion just here in Michigan during the past two years of the pandemic. “Prior to COVID, PPE in an assisted living community was an exception rather than the rule. So now they had PPE equipment, additional training and testing.”

Deborah Allen is the Chief Development and Community Engagement Officer at Grand Traverse Pavilions. She agrees that the pandemic added new layers of regulation and expense. “Nursing homes have been more highly regulated than nuclear power plants, in comparison, during the pandemic. To put that in perspective, it’s kind of been daily changes to mandates, requirements, and expectations. And of course the hardest thing was having to close our doors to the community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTdco_0fZXqBRb00

For example, Allen says they had “several different iterations of masks that were required for nursing home staff to wear. Each one of those has its own challenges in finding that stock and that supply, the cost of that supply. None of those things initially were accounted for pre-pandemic.”

Technology was also a new expense for adult foster care homes and assisted living centers for seniors who found themselves in isolation during the pandemic. Roberts says, “The expenses related to moving towards technology for assisted-living providers to help their loved ones stay connected. So thankful that we have that technology. Setting up ways for people to visit with their loved ones -the technology. Some people even built outdoor visiting places and things like that.”

MALA acknowledges there was already some funding: $70 million in COVID relief for Michigan’s assisted living providers. But it’s not as much as it may sound like especially over a two year period. Roberts says, “Michigan legislators did appropriate $70 million for COVID relief for assisted-living providers and we really, really appreciate. But clearly (it was) not enough for what their expenses and experience has been and continues to be.”

She adds the $70 million “was really based on an approximate formula of $100 per person served. While it’s greatly appreciated it it’s not sufficient.”

MALA admits other industries were hurt too but many received far more in federal dollars. “They have a lot of additional expenses related to COVID. I don’t want to minimize, restaurants did too, a lot of other places did too. But some of those other businesses have been recognized with some offset in funding. And we feel like assisted-living providers haven’t had that due attention.”

Allen adds, “A lot of them have been able- for our fast food places- have been able to offer $20-some dollars an hour. Where for our most valued employees, our certified nurse aides that do a lot of direct care for our residents, they’re still well below those numbers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kgcU_0fZXqBRb00

Industry leaders just hope Congress doesn’t forget about seniors and the front-line workers who help care for them. MALA says more help from the federal government could help the businesses that provide care, the seniors, and their families. “It’s really important to keep it as affordable as possible for as many people as possible,” Roberts says.

And additional funding could help offset those expenses so they aren’t passed down to residents and families.

Allen says, “There’s been bailouts of the auto industry, bailouts of the banking industry, bailouts of the airline industry. So one of the most important services that we provide for our community is health care.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Michigan can help close racial equity gaps with these 11 measures, Black leadership council advises

Michigan’s Black Leadership Advisory Council (BLAC) announced 11 policy recommendations on Tuesday, May 10, to close racial equity gaps in Michigan. The recommendations are centered on proposing investments and policy changes in education, as well as community safety, small business growth and health — all with the goal to advance racial equity in Michigan, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
UPMATTERS

Rep. Cambensy’s Design-Build Bill for Michigan Public Schools passes Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – An infrastructure financing bill for Michigan Public Schools sponsored by 109th District Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) has passed the Michigan House of Representatives. House Bill 5538 would allow schools to use a Design-Build procurement process for projects, allowing the project’s architect and builder to work under one contract while the school system remains part of the decision-making process.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan SOS signed off, then pushed back on driving records policy change, emails show

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson initially supported but later pushed back against staff who moved to withhold driving records from media, emails provided by the department under a Freedom of Information Act request show.  The short-lived policy change was made in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant, on April 4 in Grand Rapids. ...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan ranked one of the worst states for improvement of senior lives

Michigan was ranked No. 50 for places where senior lives have improved the most over the last decade, one of the worst-performing states in a comparison of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to a report from Seniorly, an online marketplace for comparing senior living communities, seniors...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah Allen
Fox17

Gov. Whitmer signs bills improving government transparency, supporting those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a trio of bills in an effort to provide aid for those with disabilities while expanding government transparency. The Michigan governor’s office says House Bill 4256 allows service animals to be trained in real-world environments while on a leash or harness. Senate Bills 258 and 259 will require newspapers that are chosen to post legal notices to also publish those notices to their websites, according to state officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Michigan DNR has advice if turkeys are getting aggressive in your neighborhood

The Michigan DNR is recommending that residents deal with turkey troubles on their property with “turkey hazing”. It’s the time of year when wild turkeys become more active, with males getting more and more aggressive as they attempt to attract a mate. The birds are looking to mark territory, and can harass or even chase people in neighborhoods.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Assisted Living#Advocacy Group Calls#Senior Action Week#Mala#Congress#Quality Assurance#Ppe
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Answers Questions About Lawsuit Filed To Protect Abortion Rights In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Whitmer joined leadership at Wacker as well as state and local officials for a ribbon cutting and tour of their new North American Headquarters and state-of-the-art R&D lab in Ann Arbor. At the event, Gov. Whitmer answered questions about a lawsuit she filed with the Michigan Supreme Court on the topic of abortion. Here’s the Q & A: Q: You filed your lawsuit in Oakland and made your request to the state Supreme Court. While you’re waiting for that to play out, to get an answer, how do you prepare for, the administration prepare for what might be coming out...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Guardian Flight Reaching More People Across Michigan, Quicker

Northern Michigan received a huge emergency medical resource, just in time for summer. The Guardian Flight opened up a new air base in Gaylord earlier this month. The medical transport plane airlifts patients from the more rural parts of northern Michigan. This marks the Guardian Flight’s first time expanding down to the Lower Peninsula.
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tv20detroit.com

CDC: Most of SE Michigan at high level of COVID-19 community transmission

(WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control has updated the COVID-19 community risk level, placing nearly all of Southeastern Michigan in the high-risk of community transmission level. The updated map places Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties at the high-risk level. Monroe and Lenawee counties are...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,472,596 with total deaths at 36,140. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 27,705 new cases and 76 deaths on Wednesday, May 11. The MDHHS is now updating confirmed cases...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Parents Swap, Sell Baby Formula; Biden to Talk to Businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — A baby formula shortage in the United States is driving parents to swap, sell and offer leftover supplies to each other, while President Joe Biden plans to speak with manufacturers and retailers Thursday about the plight facing families. The problem is the result of supply chain...
POLITICS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy