Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Charge Me team head to Kansas Speedway for Saturday’s Heart of America 200. Friday night will be Smith’s third start at Kansas in the Truck Series. He finished fifth in last year’s event after finishing 11th in his inaugural start at the at the 1.5-mile venue. The talented teenager has an average finish of 2.5 across two starts on mile-and-a-half tracks in the Truck Series in 2022, with a win at Las Vegas and a fourth-place finish at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. He combined to lead 56 laps in those two races.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO