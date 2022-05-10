ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

English Summaries

SFGate
 2 days ago

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):. Aston Villa:...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ollie Watkins: West Ham ‘identify Aston Villa striker as primary summer target’

What the papers sayWest Ham’s search for a new striker has come to a close, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins earmarked as the club’s primary transfer target. The Guardian says West Ham boss David Moyes is desperate to bolster his squad up front, with the club willing to test Villa’s resolve over the 26-year-old when the transfer window opens. Watkins has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals for club and country.The Daily Mail reports Barcelona are interested in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Despite the 30-year-old recently being linked with Bayern Munich, the Mail, via Mundo Deportivo, says the 30-year-old is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
swimswam.com

Swim England Reveals Commonwealth Games Roster Additions

Swim England has announced additions to its swimming and para swimming rosters for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, including speedster Lewis Burras. Archive photo via British Swimming. Swim England has announced additions to its swimming and Para swimming rosters for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Set for Birmingham beginning on Thursday, July...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'will wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June to decide his Manchester City future' amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June before making a decision on his future. The 27-year-old has enjoyed yet another successful campaign, notching 17 goals and eight assists for Pep Guardiola's side as they edge towards another Premier League title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Wolves vs. Manchester City live score: Premier League title race updates as Man City try to fend off Liverpool

Manchester City will look to rebuild its lead atop the Premier League table with just three games to go as the favorites travel to Wolverhampton on Wednesday (3:15 p.m. ET kickoff). City are level with Liverpool on points following the Reds' 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday. A victory will see City with one hand on the trophy, while dropping points will put Jurgen Klopp's team firmly back in the race with six points up for grabs the rest of the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Luiz
The Independent

Is Luton vs Huddersfield on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Championship play-off first leg

Huddersfield found themselves finishing the regular Championship season in third place after leapfrogging Nottingham Forest on the final day.Carlos Corberan’s men have momentum coming into the play-offs following four successive league victories.But Luton promise to present a stern test for the West Yorkshire outfit as they head into the play-offs as the underdogs with very little to lose.The pressure will undoubtedly be on Huddersfield and they will have to respond positively to the atmosphere whipped up at Kenilworth Road.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off first leg.When and where is it?Luton vs Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#National League#Uk#Aston Villa 1#Altrincham 1 Bromley
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Tottenham prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for May 12

Tottenham is running out of time to move into a coveted top four spot as it prepares to host Arsenal on Thursday in a critical English Premier League match. Tottenham (19-5-11) is fifth in the EPL table, four points behind in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League with three games left. Arsenal (21-3-11) is trying to secure a top-four spot for the first time since 2017, when it finished fifth to end a 20-year run of Champions League appearances. The Gunners have won four straight league games, most recently a 2-1 win against Leeds on Sunday, while Spurs played Liverpool to a 1-1 draw Saturday. Arsenal won the previous North London derby matchup this season, a 3-1 victory at Emirates Stadium in September.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Mansfield Town v Northampton Town: Nigel Clough wary of 'determined' Cobblers

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough expects to face a Northampton side with "renewed determination" in the League Two play-off semi-finals. The Cobblers won their final game at Barrow but missed out on automatic promotion on goal difference after Bristol Rovers beat Scunthorpe 7-0. "There will be large degree of disappointment...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur match thread: the derbiest North London Derby that ever derbied

The North London Derby is here. Arsenal make the short trip across town to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the most consequential meeting between the two rivals in years. If Arsenal win, they’re in the Champions League next season and are guaranteed to finish above Spurs for the first time in five years. If they draw, Arsenal are overwhelming favorites to finish 4th. If Spurs win, the Gunners need to win out to make the CL.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy