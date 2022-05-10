English Summaries

Huddersfield found themselves finishing the regular Championship season in third place after leapfrogging Nottingham Forest on the final day.Carlos Corberan’s men have momentum coming into the play-offs following four successive league victories.But Luton promise to present a stern test for the West Yorkshire outfit as they head into the play-offs as the underdogs with very little to lose.The pressure will undoubtedly be on Huddersfield and they will have to respond positively to the atmosphere whipped up at Kenilworth Road.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off first leg.When and where is it?Luton vs Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road...

