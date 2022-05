Penn State’s Class of 2023 got a little bit better on Wednesday night. Ejani Shakir, a four-star wide receiver from New Jersey, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions to give Penn State’s current recruiting class an offensive weapon. Penn State had been emerging as the favorite to secure Shakir’s commitment with West Virginia believed to be the top competition in the final stages of his recruiting process. The 6′-0″ 175-pound wide receiver is rated as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, although the 247Sports composite ranking results in a three-star rating. Shakir is the 12th member of Penn State’s current recruiting...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO