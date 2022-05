OKLAHOMA CITY — Renita Raney has lung cancer. It's her third cancer fight. "The doctor came in on my last visit with him and said there's nothing else he can do for me," Raney said. "That's Stage 4, and he gave me six months to live. And my reply waws the devil is a lie. I'm not claiming that."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO