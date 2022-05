JACKSON, Miss. — The latest Jackson sewer consent decree quarterly report has been released. It exposes an issue that some residents are already too familiar with. According to the report, the city of Jackson experienced 259 sewer overflows and about half are still not fixed. The report also said 52 million gallons of raw sewage has flowed into neighborhoods, streets and waterways — enough to fill 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO