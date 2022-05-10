Tuesday Forecast: Sunny, dry weather continues
(PINPOINT WEATHER) – The sunny, dry stretch continues for another day Wednesday!
Temperatures tonight won’t get quite as chilly; we’ll start in the low 50s in the morning and top out near 80 in the afternoon.
It will again be breezy at times, with gusts around 20-25 mph expected.
Thursday is when you’ll start to notice some weather changes happening. As a low-pressure system near the coast heads back overland, we’ll see more clouds moving in, along with a small chance of spotty showers.
The better rain (and storm) chance arrives Friday into Saturday. The rain chance decreases a bit Sunday but doesn’t go away completely as a cold front then approaches from the west.
Early next week looks like a hot one (highs close to 90 again), leading to daily chances of pop-up storms.
Tonight: Fair sky, cool. Low 51.
Wednesday: Lots of sun, breezy. High 79.
