ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny, dry weather continues

By Tara Lane
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – The sunny, dry stretch continues for another day Wednesday!

Temperatures tonight won’t get quite as chilly; we’ll start in the low 50s in the morning and top out near 80 in the afternoon.

It will again be breezy at times, with gusts around 20-25 mph expected.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Thursday is when you’ll start to notice some weather changes happening. As a low-pressure system near the coast heads back overland, we’ll see more clouds moving in, along with a small chance of spotty showers.

The better rain (and storm) chance arrives Friday into Saturday. The rain chance decreases a bit Sunday but doesn’t go away completely as a cold front then approaches from the west.

Early next week looks like a hot one (highs close to 90 again), leading to daily chances of pop-up storms.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn8FJ_0fZXp0me00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072czN_0fZXp0me00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5EQb_0fZXp0me00

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

Tonight: Fair sky, cool. Low 51.

Wednesday: Lots of sun, breezy. High 79.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qc News Alerts#Severe Weather Updates#Pinpoint Weather#Iphone#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
CBS LA

Hot, dry, windy conditions forecast across Southern California this weekend

After a few days of cooler weather, conditions are about to get hotter, drier, and windier.Temperatures are taking a turn Thursday, with highs jump as much as 12 degrees into the 70s and 80s, and up another 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal on Friday. The hotter weather will unfortunately be accompanied by winds picking up – gusts of up to 20 to 25 mph could whip things up throughout the day, but the strongest gusts are expected later Thursday into the overnight hours for the foothills and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to Meteorologist Amber...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hazy and humid as rain chances return

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Most of the day will still be warm and sunny, but you’ll notice changes with hazy skies and very humid air. Here’s what’s going to be bothering your sinuses…. Grass pollen levels are HIGH today!. Humidity will increase Friday and especially Saturday. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
Phys.org

10,000 observations: Mountain Rain or Snow citizen scientists hit milestone

When the 10,000th observation was submitted to Mountain Rain or Snow on the morning of March 15th, wet snow was falling on much of the Sierra Nevada. The National Weather Service was predicting slick mountain passes and possible delays due to rain for commuters in the city, but Mountain Rain or Snow observers were eager to share real-time updates of precipitation. What is falling from the sky right now? This season (since November 2021), nearly 1,800 weather spotters have signed up to help answer this question. Their dedication and curiosity has resulted in 10,000 observations of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation in just four and a half months.
ASTRONOMY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy