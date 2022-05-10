Obituary: Roger Wayne Cyfers, 69

CYFERS

Roger Wayne Cyfers, 69, of Frankford, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022, with his wife of twenty-nine years, Dottie Farris Cyfers, by his side.

Born in Gill, WV, on May 21, 1952, Roger was the son of the late Clarence Wayne Cyfers and Ruth Spears Cyfers of Utah.

Roger was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairlea, WV, where he actively served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and on many church committees.

In 1967, Roger’s family moved to Utah, where he graduated from Carbon High School and Utah State University with a degree in forestry. Roger worked as a district fire warden and later managed the family business, Cyfers Cable Repair.

In 2005, he moved to Frankford and attended the West Virginia Corrections Academy and then worked as a correctional officer at Denmar Correctional Center.

Roger was an avid outdoorsman and co-owner of R&R Guide Service in Utah, where he specialized in hunting cougar, bear, and elk. He was a pilot and flew for both pleasure and work.

Funeral services were May 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV.

Roger and Dottie would like to thank their FBC church family for their love and devotion during Roger’s illness.

Information submitted by Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home of Lewisburg.

