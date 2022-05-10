ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankford, WV

Obituary: Roger Wayne Cyfers, 69

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFmWy_0fZXnzbQ00

CYFERS

Roger Wayne Cyfers, 69, of Frankford, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022, with his wife of twenty-nine years, Dottie Farris Cyfers, by his side.

Born in Gill, WV, on May 21, 1952, Roger was the son of the late Clarence Wayne Cyfers and Ruth Spears Cyfers of Utah.

Roger was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairlea, WV, where he actively served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and on many church committees.

In 1967, Roger’s family moved to Utah, where he graduated from Carbon High School and Utah State University with a degree in forestry. Roger worked as a district fire warden and later managed the family business, Cyfers Cable Repair.

In 2005, he moved to Frankford and attended the West Virginia Corrections Academy and then worked as a correctional officer at Denmar Correctional Center.

Roger was an avid outdoorsman and co-owner of R&R Guide Service in Utah, where he specialized in hunting cougar, bear, and elk. He was a pilot and flew for both pleasure and work.

Funeral services were May 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV.

Roger and Dottie would like to thank their FBC church family for their love and devotion during Roger’s illness.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Information submitted by Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home of Lewisburg.

The post Obituary: Roger Wayne Cyfers, 69 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, WV
City
Frankford, WV
City
Chapmanville, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
Utah State
Lewisburg, WV
Obituaries
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Baptist Church#Sunday School#Carbon High School#Utah State University#Cyfers Cable Repair#R R Guide Service#Fbc#West Virginia Daily News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy