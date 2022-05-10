ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s High UV Index Raises Skin Cancer Threat

By Raetta Holdman
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – As we head into the summer, it’s a reminder we need to be extra vigilant about skin cancer in Colorado. Melanoma is one of the most common types of cancer and you can develop it at any age.

Coloradans have a higher risk than people who live in most other states. “In this state, we do receive a lot of sun exposure,” explained Dr. Ryan Weight, a medical oncologist with the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. “We have a very high UV index in Colorado which can put our population and fellow Coloradans at risk.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puNzQ_0fZXnnFw00

(credit: CBS)

Having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma, making it very important to wear sunscreen or protective clothing.

“Additional sun protection measures would include avoiding the sun during peak UV times of the day,” said Weight. “In Colorado, that’s between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.”

When it comes to sunscreen you should be using one with at least an SPF 30 and apply it at least 20 minutes before you go out into the sun. You should also re-apply at least every two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9HdA_0fZXnnFw00

(credit: Getty Images)

And don’t think using a tanning bed is a safe alternative if you like that tanned look.

“Indoor tanning or the use of tanning beds is a risk factor,” Weight said. “It’s been labeled as a carcinogen similar to cigarettes and lung cancer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbtN4_0fZXnnFw00

(credit: Getty Images)

Regular screenings are important because when it is detected early, the five-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%.

Comments / 0

