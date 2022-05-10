ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Qualcomm is making its best 5G modem even better

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Utcg0_0fZXnmND00

Earlier this year, Qualcomm announced its flagship modem, called the Snapdragon X70. While that modem has yet to feature in any new phones, at its annual 5G Summit event in San Diego, Qualcomm has already announced a slew of new features and capabilities for it.

The Snapdragon X70 is expected to ship with Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, which will likely launch towards the end of the year, and based on its new naming scheme, will likely be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Already, the modem was announced to offer support for advanced AI and super-fast mmWave speeds — but now, it’s getting a few new features.

Qualcomm flew me out to the 5G Summit to hear about the advancements myself. Here’s everything you need to know.

Qualcomm Smart Transmit 3.0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THlIe_0fZXnmND00
Image source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm Smart Transmit 3.0 is built to manage all your wireless connections in a way that’s efficient, fast, and super smart. Already, Smart Transmit was able to manage cellular connections intelligently, but in Smart Transmit 3.0, the modem can now see your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections too. What does that mean? Basically, the modem can gather information about all the wireless connections available to your device, allowing it to make better choices about how to get the best network connection.

In technical terms, Smart Transmit 3.0 enables real-time averaging of transmit power across all your cellular connections, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. This should help the modem best optimize for your environment, allowing for a faster connection that’s more reliable overall.

Standalone mmWave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJu70_0fZXnmND00
Image source: Qualcomm

MmWave has long been the fastest flavor of 5G, but a little known fact about it is that to date, devices have first had to have a Sub-6 connection before knowing to switch over to mmWave. That changes with the Snapdragon X70, which was demonstrated to be able to connect to a standalone mmWave network and deliver speeds of up to a hefty 8.3Gbps.

So why is that important? Basically, it allows carriers to be a little more flexible in how they deploy their 5G networks. For example, they could deploy mmWave cells in stadiums or other high-density areas, whether there’s a Sub-6 network there or not. That said, most areas where this would matter already have Sub-6 networks.

The Snapdragon X70 got a few other advancements too. For example, the modem supports 3x carrier aggregation. That means that the modem can aggregate signals of up to three bands, making for a faster connection overall.

Qualcomm says it’s currently sampling the Snapdragon X70 to potential customers, and that we should start seeing it in devices before the end of the year. It’s likely we’ll only see it in high-end phones at first, but eventually, the tech should start bleeding down to more affordable devices too.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung is about to boost your CPU memory in a big way

Samsung has unveiled a new version of its Compute Express Link (CXL) DRAM that can enable extremely high memory capacity with low latency in IT systems. Since introducing the industry’s first CXL DRAM prototype with a FPGA controller back in May of last year, the Korean hardware giant has been working closely with data center, enterprise server and chipset companies to create an improved and customizable CXL device.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung shows wild tri-foldable devices and an 8"-12" vertical slider at Display Week 2022

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. For the first time in three years, the Display Week 2022 expo is taking part on location and Samsung is a key participant with its new crop of foldable and slidable OLED screens. Besides the dual foldable designs like Flex G or Flex S that Samsung showcased at the CES event back in January, Samsung had plenty more to showcase this time around, too.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Modem#Snapdragon
Android Central

Motorola Razr 3 leak teases a Galaxy Z Flip 3-inspired design and camera upgrade

The Razr 3 may lose its iconic chin in favor of a more boxy design. Motorola may also upgrade the flip phone's camera to include two lenses. The first two remakes of Motorola's Razr phone were marked with an iconic chin extending outward, but the next-generation model may forego it in favor of a boxier look similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Android Phones in 2022

One of the best advantages Android phones allow you is choice. Phones running Android come in all different sizes and prices from a variety of manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Google among others. Many of those phones come with the state-of-the-art features like fast 5G connectivity, vivid Super AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rate screens, large batteries and multiple cameras. Those with deeper pockets can access futuristic, cutting-edge tech like the folding displays found on foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
inputmag.com

These are the 7 best 4G and 5G cellular routers for rural internet

Right now I’m staying at my parents’ home in rural Tennessee, and the internet is, well, bad. And it’s not for lack of initiative on their part; they’ve been trying to get traditional internet access to their home for nearly 10 years. But because this house is about a mile outside of city limits, not a single cable-based provider will touch us.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is cheaper than ever right now

If you missed the sale at the end of last month, you have another chance to grab one of Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones at their lowest prices yet. All three of the handsets have hit new record lows on Amazon: the Galaxy S22 is $125 off and down to $675, while the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are both $250 off and down to $750 and $950, respectively. And the previous offer on the Galaxy Buds 2 still stands — you can save up to $60 on a pair of the earbuds when you buy them along with the handset.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: alli weight loss diet pills, rare Nintendo Switch deal, Ninja blenders, more

Are you bummed that Mother’s Day deals are all done? Well, don’t be. Believe it or not, Memorial Day 2022 deals are already here!. The BGR Deals team dug up some truly impressive deals for you to check out on Wednesday. For example, best-selling alli weight loss diet pills are down to the lowest price of 2022 so far. Plus, there’s a super-rare deal on Apple AirTags, though it’s only a slight discount.
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

Intel Arc A-Series GPU launch was just delayed

There’s a lot of excitement around Intel joining the graphics market. The company already debuted its new Arc laptop cards, but we’ve yet to see much from the desktop side of things. Now, with GPU prices continuing to fall, Intel has announced a delay to the launch of the Intel Arc A-Series GPUs.
COMPUTERS
Digital Camera World

OnePlus 10 Ultra rumored to be world's most powerful camera phone

Back in February we reported on a leaked design patent that appeared to show an up-specced OnePlus 10 Pro with a rear periscope and small sub-screen and now the rumor mill provides an even more exciting leak regarding the alleged upcoming phone. According to Yogesh Brar, a well-known leaker with a decent track record, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google will launch the Pixel 6a in India, its first phone in a while

Google hasn't launched a phone in India since the Pixel 4a. Google will launch the Pixel 6a in India, its first phone in the country since the Pixel 4a. Google has not announced the price and availability details for the phone in the country. Google is all set to launch...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

318K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy