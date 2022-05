BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -In South Carolina there is not an early voting period, but you are allowed to vote absentee ahead of Election Day, either by mail or in person. Starting on Monday they are preparing to offer absentee voting at their offices before the June 14 primary. The absentee voting process begins for some counties – including Beaufort.

