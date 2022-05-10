Indian restaurant ‘Red Pepper’ opening soon in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Restaurant-goers in Bristol, Virginia will have a new option available to them offering Indian cuisine.

The owners of Wonderland Lounge and Grill in Johnson City, Dr. Meenu Singh and Sunny Singh, are working to open The Red Pepper Indian Cuisine on Gate City Highway later in May.

Co-owner Sunny Singh said at a venture reveal with city officials on May 2 that their latest venture has been a long time coming. Singh said multiple people in Johnson City told them they should bring their food to Bristol.

“We were planning from like [the] last two years, then suddenly the pandemic happened and we stopped looking for the place,” Sunny Singh said. “Then after everything started getting normal, we came across this place.”

He said the restaurant’s location is key, being right off the interstate and offering nearby offices another venue to dine at.

“There’s lots of offices on that side, that’s gonna help us at the lunchtime,” Sunny Singh said. “That’s why we’re gonna be having a lunch buffet. So that they don’t have to wait, so the lunch buffet is ready.”

The Red Pepper will be closed Mondays.

The lunch buffet will serve patrons from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. From 2:30-5 p.m. The Red Pepper will be closed while the staff prepares for fresh food dinner service. Dinner will be served from 5-10 p.m. without the buffet.

The location is right off State Street and will be close to the future home of the Hard Rock Bristol Casino.

