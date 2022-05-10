ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Avinger Q1 Earnings

Avinger AVGR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avinger missed estimated earnings...

Benzinga

Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Riley Exploration Permian: Q2 Earnings Insights

Riley Exploration Permian REPX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Riley Exploration Permian missed estimated earnings by 8.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $29.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps
Benzinga

Longeveron's Earnings: A Preview

Longeveron LGVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Longeveron will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Longeveron bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $220M Of 3 Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $63M Of 2 Stocks

Although US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CymaBay Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CymaBay Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Evaxion Biotech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evaxion Biotech EVAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evaxion Biotech beat estimated earnings by 24.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

MeiraGTx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Cytek Biosciences

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Cytek Biosciences CTKB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Maker MKR/USD rose 15.45% to $1210.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $170.05 million, which is 148.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,092,566,076.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Gracell Biotechnologies's Earnings

Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gracell Biotechnologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. Gracell Biotechnologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Achieve Life Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Achieve Life Sciences ACHV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Achieve Life Sciences beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was down $0.00 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Crown ElectroKinetics Q1 Earnings

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crown ElectroKinetics missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers PXS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pyxis Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Pyxis Tankers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
