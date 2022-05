ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Gustavus baseball team continued its hot streak at the plate Thursday in the opening round of the MIAC playoffs, beating Saint John’s 17-7 to advance in the winner’s bracket. The Gusties, now 27-12 overall, hit four home runs and had 17 hits in the decisive win, and will face No. 1 seed Bethel at 3 p.m. Friday at CHS Field.

15 HOURS AGO