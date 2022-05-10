ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah NAACP hosts political forum

By Edward Moody
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is Your Local Election Headquarters. There are only two weeks to go until the Georgia primary election on May 24.

The Savannah chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting a political forum Tuesday night for state and national office seekers.

Richard Shinhoster, the chapter’s political action committee chairman, joined WSAV in-studio on First News at 4 to preview the forum.

“Of course one of the new items is abortion, and we’re going to need to hear what they think about this important issue,” Shinhoster said. “We also want to know from them what do they think about student debt? Many of our members have children, grandchildren, who are now in college and will be graduating with tremendous debt.”

Tuesday night’s forum at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum is the NAACP’s final candidate discussion ahead of the primary.

