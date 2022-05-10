Pirates outfielder Jake Marisnick placed on 10-day injured list with thumb injury

Already missing shortstop Kevin Newman, the Pittsburgh Pirates lost outfielder Jake Marisnick on Tuesday when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb injury. Marisnick injured the thumb while making a diving catch Monday night in the 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-handed pitcher Max Kranick was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Marisnick’s spot on the roster. Kranick was the Pirates’ 27th man Saturday for the doubleheader in Cincinnati and pitched two scoreless innings in the second game.

He also spent time on the injured list last month with a right forearm strain. He was activated April 29. In three appearances (two starts) in Indianapolis, Kranick was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 innings.

Right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood Jr., who has been on the injured list with a right hamstring strain since April 9, will make a rehab start Tuesday night in Double-A Altoona. He was scheduled to work one inning, manager Derek Shelton said.

Newman remains on the injured list with a left groin strain. There is no timetable for his return.