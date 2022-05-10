ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins notes: Rickard Rakell takes part in optional practice, status remains day-to-day

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeyEJ_0fZXmP8100
New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren skates away after checking Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell during the first period of Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series May 3. Rakell left that game after the hit and has not played since, and Lindgren has not played since Game 1 because of injury.

Rickard Rakell was skating swiftly and taking part in every drill his teammates did.

But don’t be fooled by the black jersey he wore that matched half of the other Pittsburgh Penguins on the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex ice Tuesday.

The practice between Games 4 and 5 of the Penguins’ first-round series against the New York Rangers was an optional one. And that meant to avoid jumping to conclusions about what the jersey color signified.

“No, he hasn’t been cleared for contact,” coach Mike Sullivan said after the session. “It was more of just an optional skate, (so) there wasn’t a whole lot of contact out there by the nature of the practice. Right now, his status is day to day.”

Rakell hasn’t played since absorbing a high hit from New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren during the first period of Game 1.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin also did not practice Tuesday. He has not played since Game 1, either.

Before practice, goalie Tristan Jarry was on the ice taking shots from goalie coach Andy Chiodo. Jarry has not played since suffering a foot injury April 14.

Sullivan did not give any update on any injured player aside from Rakell.

Time announced

The NHL announced if there is a Game 6 of this series, it will face off at 7 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena.

Every game this series has had the same start time.

The Penguins lead the series 3-1 and can close it out with a win Wednesday in Manhattan.

Still no Lindgren

Lindgren did not practice for the Rangers on Tuesday, according to reports from New York media.

Typically deployed on the Rangers’ top pairing, Lindgren has not played since Game 1 because of a lower-body injury.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mike Sullivan Updates Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry Injuries

The Pittsburgh Penguins are moving towards Game 6 with major question marks to their lineup. Tristan Jarry has missed the entire series, while captain Sidney Crosby left Game 5 with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin are also missing time. Head coach Mike Sullivan spoke about the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mike Sullivan Updates Penguins Injuries for Game 5 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in New York for Game 5 against the Rangers, and are continuing to monitor three major injuries. Head coach Mike Sullivan updated the status of Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin, who have all missed multiple games throughout the opening-round series. Sullivan said Jarry and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
FOX Sports

Crosby's status clouds Rangers-Penguins as Game 6 looms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby made his way down the tunnel and out of sight. Any sense of security the Pittsburgh Penguins had in their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers disappeared right along with their captain. The superstar's status for Friday night's Game 6 is uncertain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Recall Radim Zohorna From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Radim Zohorna from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the team announced. Zohorna, 26, played in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season, scoring two goals and recording four assistants, six points an a plus-12. He played in 39 games in Wilkes-Barre this season, recording 12 goals, nine assists and 21 points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lindgren
Person
Andy Chiodo
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Sidney Crosby out for key Game 6; Caps’ Tom Wilson remains sidelined

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hope to rally for their captain as Sidney Crosby has been ruled out for Game 6 against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement this morning and also stated that both Tristan Jarry and Brian Dumoulin remain day-to-day. Rickard Rakell, who was injured in Game 1 is officially a game-time decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Penguins don't expect easy time in trying to eliminate Rangers

NEW YORK — The Penguins are in a strange position. Well, maybe not strange. Just unfamiliar. They have a chance to close out a playoff series. Having taken a 3-1 lead in their first-round series against the New York Rangers, the Penguins can end their rivals’ season and earn some much-needed down time before advancing to the second round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The New York Rangers#Defenseman#Ppg Paints Arena
Tribune-Review

As Penguins look to eliminate Rangers, momentum (and history) are on their side

The Pittsburgh Penguins are about to play the New York Rangers in a playoff elimination game. Momentum is on their side. And so is history. The two teams have faced each other in the postseason seven times before this spring. The Penguins have won five of those series. Only once have the Pens faced the Rangers and not at least gotten them to the brink of elimination.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Rangers with 3-2 series lead

LINE: Rangers -122, Penguins +102; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 5-3.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
407
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy