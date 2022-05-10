ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Today in B2B: Increase in Global Commerce Leads to More Automation for Treasurers; 90% of Big Businesses Rely on Real-Time Payments

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Today in B2B payments, OwlTing and Nium debut a B2B cross-border payments initiative, while Versapay and American Express get together to streamline the accounts receivable process. Plus, alliances and relationships are more important than ever amidst supply chain disruptions, and Deluxe and Codat collaborate on improved accounting. American Express...

Related
pymnts

ApnaKlub Raises $10M Towards B2B Wholesale Platform Improvements

B2B wholesale platform ApnaKlub, which works with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), has raised $10 million in a funding round, the Economic Times of India wrote Thursday (May 12). The report said ApnaKlub will use the funds to move further into credit and supply chain financing, and it plans to cater...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Coinbase Pay Debuts for Web3 Businesses, Developers Use

Coinbase will expand its Coinbase Pay to the bigger crypto ecosystem, letting Web3 developers and businesses integrate it, a blog from the company said. MetaMask will be the first external wallet integration for Coinbase Pay. Coinbase Pay is the company’s method for transferring or buying crypto to a wallet. With...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

ACH Network Grows in Q1 on Backs of B2B Payments and Same Day ACH

The ACH Network experienced overall growth in the first quarter of 2022, in large part thanks to B2B payments and an increase in the Same Day ACH dollar limit, even with the end of government assistance programs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. B2B payments were up 15.5% year over year...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts

Kohl’s Shareholders Ignore Activist Investor, Retain Board

Kohl’s shareholders have rejected a bid by an activist investor to remove 10 members of the retailer’s board of directors as the company prepares for a possible sale. As The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (May 11), each of the company’s 13 directors were re-elected at Kohl’s annual shareholder meeting.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small Business
Economy
pymnts

CFPB Orders $8M Paid to Consumers in Student Loan Scam

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) has finalized an enforcement action against RAM Payment and Account Management Systems, two payment processors working with debt relief, over collecting debt-relief fees from consumers and lying about the specifics. According to a CFPB press release Wednesday (May 11), Account Management Systems’ co-founders, Gregory...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

B2B BNPL Reduces Friction Between Suppliers and Buyers

When the founders of Mickey set out to modernize the commodities industry in 2019, they saw plenty of opportunity for technological transformation. “If you were to want to go buy lumber, you cannot do it online, you can’t do it without a phone, and you probably can’t do it without a truck,” Mickey CEO and co-founder Alex Rabens told PYMNTS.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Legacy Payments Don’t Cut It With the Growing Freelance Workforce

The freelance workforce is fast growing, helped by the pandemic and an increasing number of workers around the world who are embracing the upsides of flexible, remote working. But unlike small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have long had access to a myriad of tech-enabled products to run their businesses, freelancers lack options when it comes to tools and resources tailored to basic needs such as creating portfolios, managing clients and issuing invoices.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SaaS Subscription Provides Supply Chain Risk Analytics

CreditRiskMonitor launched SupplyChainMonitor, a new sister platform serving the procurement side of supply chain management. "With close to 250 large corporations from all over the world already using CreditRiskMonitor for procurement and supply chain risk management, we know there is demand for services that tackle financial risk assessment and ongoing monitoring of suppliers. About three years ago, we started developing SupplyChainMonitor, with the needs of the procurement use case and our core strategy of delivering services whose utility dramatically exceeds their price as our guiding principles. Over our 22 years of operations, this strategy has produced thousands of CreditRiskMonitor corporate clients worldwide," says Mike Flum, president and COO.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

B2B Retail Tech Firm ByondXR, eCommerce Company Vntana to Create Virtual Showrooms

Vntana, which works in 3D eCommerce tech, announced Monday (May 9) that it has partnered with retail tech company ByondXR to begin exploring into the metaverse. The partnership will integrate Vntana’s 3D CMS technology and let ByondXR customers make 3D virtual showrooms from existing design files. ByondXR’s specialty includes creating virtual environments that mimic real-life stores for various retailers and companies.
RETAIL
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Digital Payments Can Benefit Workers and Employers

Financial insecurity affects millions of workers: 52% of adults in the United States say they typically live paycheck to paycheck. This instability can mean unexpected expenses have massive ramifications, forcing some individuals to take out high-interest payday loans to help cover these costs, driving themselves further into debt. Digital payments...
INTERNET
pymnts

UX Company Quadient Debuts Cloud-Based Automated AR YayPay in France

Quadient, which works on making customer connections via digital and physical channels, announced Tuesday (May 10) that it is launching its cloud-based intelligent accounts receivable (AR) solution YayPay in France. This will automate the AR process from “credit to cash application,” per the release. The expansion comes after the rollout...
BUSINESS
pymnts

BIS Committee Chair Questions Crypto Benefits, Calls for Regulation

On Thursday (May 12), Pablo Hernández de Cos, chair of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and governor of the Bank of Spain, warned that fast-paced developments in decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto assets necessitate a proactive and forward-looking regulatory and supervisory approach. In a speech delivered at the...
WORLD
pymnts

Instacart Delivers Long-Awaited Public Offering

Grocery delivery platform Instacart confidently filed with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO) and could list before the year closes, the company said in a statement on Thursday (May 12). Launched a decade ago and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Instacart has been the subject...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
