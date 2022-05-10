Today in B2B: Increase in Global Commerce Leads to More Automation for Treasurers; 90% of Big Businesses Rely on Real-Time Payments

CreditRiskMonitor launched SupplyChainMonitor, a new sister platform serving the procurement side of supply chain management. "With close to 250 large corporations from all over the world already using CreditRiskMonitor for procurement and supply chain risk management, we know there is demand for services that tackle financial risk assessment and ongoing monitoring of suppliers. About three years ago, we started developing SupplyChainMonitor, with the needs of the procurement use case and our core strategy of delivering services whose utility dramatically exceeds their price as our guiding principles. Over our 22 years of operations, this strategy has produced thousands of CreditRiskMonitor corporate clients worldwide," says Mike Flum, president and COO.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 HOURS AGO