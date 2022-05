Standing on my private balcony as the AmaSiena navigated the mist-cloaked Rhine River, I had a postcard view of the pastoral German countryside. Terraces of dew-drenched greenery rose to meet a stone-gray sky. Punctuating this tableau was a procession of castles, the sort of soaring medieval fortresses I'd previously only seen on jigsaw-puzzle boxes. One, crowned with a series of ink-black towers, looked straight out of a fairy tale. This was like no other cruise I'd ever been on — and I've been on my fair share, 30 at last count, almost all of them in the Caribbean.

