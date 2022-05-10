A May celebration - Part 1

Lori Grace Ruddick, age 63, resident of Nevada, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. She was born February 1, 1959, in Fort Scott, KS, the daughter of Alvin M. and Betty Pauli Ruddick. Lori graduated from Fort Scott High School in 1977 and received her Master’s in Clinical Psychology from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS in 1982. She was in private practice at Alternatives in Mental Health since 1994 in Nevada, MO. She raised two children, Jeremy Adam Ruddick, and Abby Ruddick Simmons.
