This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. The BYU Invitational track and field meet and other high school track events around the west have highlighted the speed of Kalani Sitake’s recruiting class of 2022, with numerous sprinters running in the mid-10 second times for 100 meters. This class is led by Corner Canyon wide receiver and 2021 Deseret News Mr. Football winner Cody Hagen, the McKenzie twins from Pineview and Parker Kingston of Roy High.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO