Pickaway County – A man who was busted in the Walmart Parking lot after an alleged overdose has been sentenced to years in prison. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office on August 29, 2020, at 1:28 PM Corporal Stephen Harger was dispatched to Row 1 at the Wal Mart parking lot, at 1470 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible drug overdose. The caller advised the alleged overdose suspect was in a black Ford hatchback. When Corporal Harger arrived on the scene he located the vehicle in question. Two males were exiting the vehicle at the same time Cpl. Harger exited his cruiser. The two males were identified as Michael L. Salters 30 years old of Columbus, Ohio, and Ronald D. Dalton III 32 years old also of Columbus, Ohio.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO