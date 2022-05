NEW YORK -- A missing dog from Brooklyn was safe Monday after he was discovered all the way in New Jersey.Rescuers said the puppy, known as Bailey, caused quite a stir after he was spotted in the Battery Tunnel, then crossing Lower Manhattan, before finally reaching Jersey City through the Holland Tunnel.CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to the officer who found him. The 7-month-old still had the energy to put up a fight after Port Authority officers captured him at the end of a 10-day multi-state adventure. Andrew Vignapiano, who led the charge, told Fan he's never had to talk a puppy...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO