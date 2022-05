Canoo, the EV startup founded in 2017, has just announced that it is unsure it will be able to continue operating and starting EV production, as it is apparently running out of money. Even though the company has some 17,500 pre-orders, potentially worth up to $750-million, it stated in its Q1 2022 financial results report that as things are going right now, it will run out of cash.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO