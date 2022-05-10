DA’s office: Wichita construction company ordered to shut down, pay $76,000

A Wichita construction company has been ordered to shut down after an investigation by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which alleged the company was engaging in deceptive and unconscionable activity.

Two separate consumer complaints were filed against Wichita Construction and owner Alvaro Augusto Ramirez. Sedgwick County District Court Judge William Woolley ordered a default judgment that requires Ramirez to pay $14,000 in restitution to consumers as well as $60,000 in civil penalties and court costs and investigation fees, the release said. The amount totals more than $76,000.

The district attorney’s office alleged Wichita Construction was not properly licensed and failed to pull permits on two home remodeling projects. Ramirez also failed to give consumers a three-day right to cancel the transaction, the release says.

The court ordered Wichita Construction to shut down until restitution is paid in full and the business is properly licensed, according to the release.