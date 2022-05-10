ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

DA’s office: Wichita construction company ordered to shut down, pay $76,000

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368rfu_0fZXkSqc00

A Wichita construction company has been ordered to shut down after an investigation by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which alleged the company was engaging in deceptive and unconscionable activity.

Two separate consumer complaints were filed against Wichita Construction and owner Alvaro Augusto Ramirez. Sedgwick County District Court Judge William Woolley ordered a default judgment that requires Ramirez to pay $14,000 in restitution to consumers as well as $60,000 in civil penalties and court costs and investigation fees, the release said. The amount totals more than $76,000.

The district attorney’s office alleged Wichita Construction was not properly licensed and failed to pull permits on two home remodeling projects. Ramirez also failed to give consumers a three-day right to cancel the transaction, the release says.

The court ordered Wichita Construction to shut down until restitution is paid in full and the business is properly licensed, according to the release.

Comments / 1

Related
Hutch Post

Meagher up for interim position with City of Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will be asked to approve former Reno County Administrator Gary Meagher as its interim City Manager. Meagher will take over for Jeff Cantrell, whose contract was not renewed by the council during a special meeting last week. Meagher retired from the Council...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
wibwnewsnow.com

BBB: Fake Gun Shops Claim Kansas As Home

In the last year, six alleged gun distributors advertising physical locations in Kansas accumulated numerous unanswered complaints and thousands of inquiries to the Better Business Bureau. Nearly $10,000 in losses were reported by victims. The most notable of these gun distributors is Firearms World. Firearms World claims to be physically...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Company#Wichita Construction
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Window to pay property taxes in Kansas is closing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans don’t have much time left to file property taxes, if you haven’t taken care of it already. The deadline to submit property taxes is midnight on May 10. If you can’t get everything in order by then, the Shawnee County Treasurer, Larry Mah, has a few options for you. He told […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Kan. man unhappy with restaurant threw large rock breaking window

SALINA —Law enforcement arrested a man Wednesday morning after he allegedly threw a landscape rock at a restaurant window. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to McDonald's, 701 S. Broadway, for the report of damage to property, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Employees told police...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested in drug distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man wanted on numerous felony warrants in Reno County has been arrested. Detectives with the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division, Reno County Drug Unit, Wichita Drug Unit, and Sedgwick County Drug Unit worked together to locate and arrest 38-year-old Kenneth D. Miller in south Wichita.
RENO COUNTY, KS
NewsCow

Winfield Police Activity April 25 to May 10

James Pappas of Winfield was arrested for a warrant in the 800 block of East 8th Avenue. Hannah Grammon of Winfield was involved in a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of East 11th Avenue. An Arkansas City woman was the victim of battery in the 2200 block...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Worker injured in accident at Bombardier Wichita facility

An unidentified man was injured Thursday in a workplace accident at the Bombardier Wichita facility near Harry and Tyler Road. Police said the man was working on a fire extinguisher when he struck the cap and caused the extinguisher to explode. The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Andover homeowners question city code

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Andover could keep up to 15% of the insurance claim settlements on a home that suffers at least 75% loss following the recent tornado. Some homeowners say that doesn’t seem right. “I am amazed. I, ah, I don’t even know what...
ANDOVER, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
408
Followers
204
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy