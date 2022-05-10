Transportation troubles costing travelers more to get from MSY to downtown

An unchoreographed competition is bringing tremendously talented dancers to the Big Easy.
New Orleans has been named the host city for the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA. The premier street dance competition is uniting dancers in the bayou on May 21-22 for a weekend of community, homegrown flavor, and southern vibrancy.
The unique global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format is racking up semi-finalists from regional qualifiers in Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C, Oakland, and Atlanta to battle a roster of world-class dancers, including Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator, and Toyin, in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament for spots in the final competition to be held on Sunday, May 22.
