New Orleans, LA

Transportation troubles costing travelers more to get from MSY to downtown

By Olivia Vidal
fox8live.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A taxi ride from the airport downtown will cost a flat rate of $36, but it could be more if you choose to take a rideshare, like Uber or Lyft. Some travelers report spending close to $90 for a rideshare or waiting over an hour for a...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 2

KPLC TV

Louisiana McDonald’s franchisee receives Golden Arch Award

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Patel McDonald’s owner Ajay Patel and his family received the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the highest honor for a McDonald’s franchisee, at the 2022 McDonald’s Worldwide Convention. Patel owns 42 restaurants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia. He moved to...
domino

This New Orleans Shotgun Home Now Greets You With a 52-Foot-Long Pink Porch

You would think putting in gutters would be the least problematic part of a renovation. But Ellen Sitkin’s New Orleans home isn’t like most other houses. Any permanent upgrades she made to the circa-1914 structure were subject to the jurisdiction of the Historic District Landmarks Commission. So when the graphic designer, who had moved Down South from New York with her husband and two kids back in 2018, and her architect, Kim Allen, of the husband-and-wife–run firm Studio BKA, decided to have the spouts attached to the sides of the porch’s columns, they were swiftly told to take them down. “You could see them from the street and that violated a rule,” recalls Sitkin. That was just one of the unique limitations the hands-on homeowner and her architect faced during the remodeling process.
fox8live.com

Rivian issues first-ever recall over front airbag sensor issue

NORMAL, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian has issued its first-ever vehicle recall over concerns about a sensor for the front airbag malfunctioning in certain R1T vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the Occupant Classification System on R1Ts produced from Sept. 21 through April 12 may...
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
US News and World Report

Construction Starts on 'Living Shoreline' Near New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has begun construction of a $67 million project to create miles (kilometers) of oyster reefs to protect the shoreline in a New Orleans suburb. Money for the Biloxi Marsh Living Shoreline comes from an $8.8 billion restoration fund set up in a settlement...
whereyat.com

10 New Orleans' Restaurants to Celebrate a Graduate

Graduation is a special time that marks the end and beginning of a significant period in one's life. One way to celebrate this special occasion is to enjoy a nice meal with friends and family. And what better city to try a new and exciting restaurant than New Orleans? Whether...
Erin Burns
wgno.com

Major makeover for Target at Clearview City Center

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Major renovations are underway at the 160,000-square-foot Target at Clearview City Center. One of the busiest Target stores in the Southeast, the renovation will introduce several new in-store concepts to enhance guests’ experiences. Target is making these improvements as Clearview City Center is also...
uptownmessenger.com

Fans of Casa Borrega mourn its closing

Patrons who have been enjoying eclectic Mexican fare, a variety of live music and the occasional street parties at Casa Borrega since 2012 will sadly miss it. “Oh no, I can’t believe it. I was just there last week,” said one regular, expressing the dismay of many when they learned the Central City restaurant served its last Chile Relleno and Margarita Borrega on Friday (May 6).
fox8live.com

Conquering Cape Horn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After overcoming serious health challenges, one New Orleans man set his sights on a voyage many would call impossible. Ryan Finn just wrapped up a historic 14,000-mile sailing trek and which took him through some of the most dangerous seas on earth, while “Conquering the cape.”
Bossip

Footworkin’ & Finalists: New Orleans Announced As Host City For #RedBullDanceYourStyle National Final

An unchoreographed competition is bringing tremendously talented dancers to the Big Easy. New Orleans has been named the host city for the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA. The premier street dance competition is uniting dancers in the bayou on May 21-22 for a weekend of community, homegrown flavor, and southern vibrancy. The unique global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format is racking up semi-finalists from regional qualifiers in Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C, Oakland, and Atlanta to battle a roster of world-class dancers, including Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator, and Toyin, in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament for spots in the final competition to be held on Sunday, May 22.
fox8live.com

Invasive duck species ruffles feathers in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many residents in Metairie are fed up with the amount of Muscovy ducks in the Pontchartrain Shores neighborhood and want to see them removed. “They’re just aggravating you know,” said resident Charlie Cervini. “One day I come home and they had mess all over. I had to get out here and it took me half a day to clean it up.”
fox8live.com

Meet the man behind plans to revamp Fort Macomb

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A follow-up now, to our report on crumbling history in the city of New Orleans, a local man pursues a plan to revamp Fort Macomb, which is one of the most historic sites in the region, but restoration costs remain a huge hurdle. Along Chef Menteur...
Eater

Where to Eat Dessert in New Orleans

Everyone knows that feeling of being completely, almost uncomfortably full after dinner, and then instinctively craving something sweet. This feeling is particularly common in New Orleans, where famed restaurants like Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace are the birthplace of iconic desserts like bananas Foster and bread pudding soufflé.
