Transportation troubles costing travelers more to get from MSY to downtown

You would think putting in gutters would be the least problematic part of a renovation. But Ellen Sitkin’s New Orleans home isn’t like most other houses. Any permanent upgrades she made to the circa-1914 structure were subject to the jurisdiction of the Historic District Landmarks Commission. So when the graphic designer, who had moved Down South from New York with her husband and two kids back in 2018, and her architect, Kim Allen, of the husband-and-wife–run firm Studio BKA, decided to have the spouts attached to the sides of the porch’s columns, they were swiftly told to take them down. “You could see them from the street and that violated a rule,” recalls Sitkin. That was just one of the unique limitations the hands-on homeowner and her architect faced during the remodeling process.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO