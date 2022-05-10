ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

HCPD: Woman missing from Carolina Forest area found safe

By Braley Dodson
 2 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman missing from the Carolina Forest area since Sunday has been found safe, according to Horry County police .

Marissa Desaro, 35, was reported missing after leaving her home on Brentmoor Drive in the Carolina Forest area, HCPD said .

