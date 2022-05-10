ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven begins new youth government program

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 2 days ago

LYNN HAVEN Fla. ( WMBB ) – The City of Lynn Haven has found a way to encourage young people to get involved in local government.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Mayor Jessie Nelson and the board passed the resolution to create the Mayor Sharon Sheffield Youth Council.

The council will work on community projects and shadow city leaders.

Nelson said this effort was promised during the beginning of his campaign. He said he looks forward to working with students who are interested in city civics.

He hopes high schoolers who are interested in this program consider getting involved in government when they are older.

“They will also be able to create a community service project, and so something that they can do to help enhance the quality of life in Lynn Haven,” Nelson said. “And there will be some other projects they’ll be able to work on as well. So it will give them a positive of the community and not just what they see on the television or especially read on Facebook, whether that’s positive or negative this way they’ll have a personal engagement.”

Mayor Nelson said there will be sponsors and guest speakers at each meeting.

