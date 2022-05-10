ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 5/10/2022

By Ezra Bernstein
 2 days ago
The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Phillies-Mariners prediction and pick. The Phillies haven’t met the expectations set for them so far. Philadelphia is only 13-16 on the year, a record that has them as...

ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s immediate reaction to 414-foot walk-off moonshot vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees were down by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays when star outfielder Aaron Judge stepped to the plate with a pair of runners on. Facing talented Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, Judge took a hanging slider and deposited it 414 feet into the left field seats at Yankee Stadium for his first career walk-off homer, sending the Bronx into bedlam. Following the walk-off, Judge shared his immediate reaction, with teammate Luis Severino chiming in for good measure, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard fires savage shot at Mets after Reid Detmers’ no-hitter

The Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was a historic one, as Angels’ rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter. While Detmers’ outing was technically the second no-hitter of the MLB season, as the New York Mets threw a combined no-no back in April, it was the first depending on who you ask. Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard, formerly of the Mets, fired a savage shot at his former team following the Angels-Rays game, as reported by SNY.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bryson Stott on Phillies bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Stott started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat against Seattle's southpaw. Johan Camargo is replacing Stott at shortstop and hitting eighth. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies option Matt Vierling to Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies optioned outfielder Matt Vierling to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Vierling started in center field on Tuesday, but he was sent down to clear a roster spot for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter. Odubel Herrera is replacing Vierling in center field on Wednesday and hitting seventh versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Jeremy Pena gets a crucial injury update after leaving game vs. Twins

Jeremy Pena was an early exit during the second game of the Houston Astros’ doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The rookie shortstop opened up the contest on a promising note, notching hits in each of his first three at-bats. On his third hit of the game, Pena recorded a single and was then able to reach second base following a throwing error by Twins relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Rays’ Shane McClanahan’s duel with Angels’ Shohei Ohtani proves he is MLB’s filthiest pitcher

Shane McClanahan might just be the filthiest starting pitcher in MLB. Yes, he doesn’t have the popularity of a Walker Buehler or Shohei Ohtani. But this 25-year old left-hander has the tools to win the Cy Young award. The Rays have an ace in their midst which is especially crucial this season given that Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss most of the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery a season ago.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

How fantasy baseball managers should handle Bryce Harper injury

The Philadelphia Phillies received some bad news on Thursday when it was revealed that superstar outfielder and 2021 National League MVP Bryce Harper has a slight UCL tear in his right elbow. The good news is that Harper can play through the injury as the team’s designated hitter, though the bad news is that he won’t be able to throw for four weeks. It’s a tough decision for the Phillies to have to make, but the reality is that they need his bat in the lineup. Another interesting way to look at the situation is through the lens of a fantasy baseball manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6 prediction, odds and pick – 5/13/2022

The Boston Celtics will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a potentially decisive Game 6. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Celtics-Bucks prediction and pick. This series has been the most entertaining one of the postseason so far. After a dominant Milwaukee victory in Game 1, these teams traded off wins, with the Bucks taking Game 5 in a big way. The series was tied at two games apiece, but Milwaukee’s defense held things down to secure the win late in the fourth quarter. Point guard Jrue Holiday deserves a ton of recognition for two elite defensive plays that may have saved his team’s season. Holiday and the Bucks will look to put away the series in what should be an exciting matchup. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
