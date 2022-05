Two Avoyelles familes linked through the years by two pandemics. EDITOR’S NOTE: The following artilc is about one couple who lost their lives during the Spanish Flu Epidemic which hit Avoyelles hard in October of 1918. They were among about 100 Avoyelleans who died in the epidemic. Dr. David Gremillion was interviewed about how the death of his relatives in 1918 led to his own career as an infectious disease expert. Their tombstone photo is a visual example to warn fellow doctors of the real example of death as Covid was in its early stages. Avoyelles has been hit by three epidemics in its history: Yellow Fever in the mid 1800s (at least 30 deaths), Spanish Flu starting in 1918 (about 100 deaths), and Covid, starting in 2020 (207 deaths in Avoyelles so far).

PLAUCHEVILLE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO